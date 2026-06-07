The Ultimate FIFA World Cup Roll Of Honour: Every Champion Since 1930

The upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico will be the 23rd edition of the men's football World Cup. The tournament was first played in 1930, when it was played in Uruguay. The tournament has been played every four years, with the only exception being 1942 and 1946 when it was forced to be cancelled due to the Second World War.

Here is a look at every winner of the FIFA Men's World Cup in the last 96 years:

1. 1930: Uruguay

Hosts Uruguay were the first-ever winners of the football World Cup. They beat their fellow South American rivals Argentina in the final by a scoreline of 4-2 to become the World Champions.

2. 1934: Italy

After Uruguay, the World Cup moved to Italy and yet again it was the hosts that emerged as the champions. The final of the 1934 World Cup was played between Italy and erstwhile Czechoslovakia with Italy winning by a scoreline of 2-1.

3. 1938: Italy

The 1938 World Cup was played in France and Italy successfully defended its title. The final featured Italy and Hungary with the Azzurri beating their European rivals 4-2. Italy thus became the first team to win back-to-back football World Cup tournaments.

4. 1950: Uruguay

The FIFA World Cup returned in 1950 after a 12-year hiatus caused by the Second World War. Hosted by Brazil, the tournament featured 13 teams divided into four groups. Groups 1 and 2 consisted of four teams each, Group 3 had three teams, while Group 4 contained only two teams.

The winner of each group advanced to the Final Round, which featured Uruguay, Brazil, Sweden, and Spain. Instead of a traditional knockout stage, the four teams played each other once in a round-robin format, with the team finishing top of the standings crowned world champions.

Uruguay topped the Final Round with two wins and one draw, reclaiming the World Cup trophy and becoming the first nation to win the tournament twice. Hosts Brazil finished second to claim the runners-up spot.

5. 1954: West Germany

Switzerland played host to the 1954 World Cup. The final was played between Hungary and erstwhile West Germany. West Germany emerged victorious by winning the final by a scoreline of 3-2. So for the first time, the World Cup was won by a team other than Italy or Uruguay.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup: Cape Verde, Jordan To Curacao, Uzbekistan — All You Need To Know About Debutants

6. 1958: Brazil

The sixth edition of the football World Cup was played in Sweden. The hosts qualified for the final where they faced Brazil. The Seleção featured 18-year-old Pele who scored twice in the final thereby helping his team clinch the game by a score of 5-2. It was the first time that Brazil won the World Cup.

7. 1962: Brazil

Chile hosted the 1962 football World Cup. The final of the 1962 World Cup was played between Brazil and the erstwhile Czechoslovakia. Brazil won the final 3-1 and became the third team, after Uruguay and Italy, to become the World Champions twice.

8. 1966: England

The 1966 World Cup was played in England. The final of this tournament featured the hosts, who were up against rivals West Germany. Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick and thus became the first player to score three goals in a World Cup final as England beat West Germany 4-2. The Three Lions thus became the third team after Uruguay and Italy to win the tournament as the hosts.

9. 1970: Brazil

The 1970 World Cup was played in Mexico. The two teams that qualified for the final were Brazil and Italy and there was history to be made. Yet again, Pelé scored in the final as Brazil beat Italy by a score of 4-1 to become the first team to win the tournament three times.

10. 1974: West Germany

The World Cup moved to West Germany for its 10th edition. The final was contested between the hosts and the Netherlands. West Germany defeated the first-time finalists, the Netherlands 2-1 to win their second World Cup trophy. It marked the fourth occasion when the host nation became the World Champions.

11. 1978: Argentina

The 1978 World Cup was hosted and won by Argentina. The Netherlands had qualified for the final for a second straight edition, but they yet again fell short as they were beaten by La Albiceleste 3-1. Argentina thus became the fifth team to win the football World Cup on home soil.

12. 1982: Italy

Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup. Italy and West Germany contested the final. Italy won the final 3-1 to lift their third World Cup. They became the second team after Brazil to win the tournament thrice.

13. 1986: Argentina

Mexico became the first nation to host the football World Cup twice when the 1986 World Cup was played there. Argentina and West Germany featured in the final, with the South Americans beating their European rivals 3-2 to win their second World Cup title.

14. 1990: West Germany

The fourteenth iteration of the FIFA World Cup was played in Italy. For a second straight edition, the final was played between West Germany and Argentina. West Germany managed to exact revenge for the 1986 final loss as they beat Argentina 1-0 and won their third World Cup.

15. 1994: BrazilThe

USA hosted the 1994 World Cup. The final of the 1994 World Cup was played between Italy and Brazil. The 1994 World Cup final was the first final which was decided via penalty shoot-outs. A missed penalty by Italian striker Roberto Baggio meant that Brazil became the World Champions for an unprecedented fourth time.

16. 1998: France

The 1998 World Cup was played in France. This became the first World Cup that saw France qualify for the final. In the final the hosts took on Brazil. Les Bleus beat Seleção 3-0 to lift their first World Cup trophy. It marked the sixth time that a host nation won the football World Cup.

17. 2002: Brazil

The 2002 edition was monumental as it was fir the first time played in Asia. Japan and South Korea co-hosted the tournament. The final of this World Cup was played between Brazil and Germany. Ronaldo's brace helped Brazil beat Germany and win their record fifth World Cup title.

18. 2006: Italy

A unified Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup. Italy and France played in the final. This was the second final, which was decided via penalty shoot-outs. Italy held their nerves and won the penalty shoot-outs to win the World Cup for the fourth time and became the second most successful team in the tournament's history.

19. 2010: Spain

South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup, and it marked the first time that the tournament was played in Africa. The final featured first-time finalists Spain and the Netherlands, who were playing a World Cup final for the third time. Andre Iniesta's goal deep in the added time meant that Spain won their first FIFA World Cup title.

20. 2014: Germany

The World Cup returned to South America as Brazil hosted the 2014 edition of the World Cup. The final was played between Argentina and Germany. Just like the final played between Spain and the Netherlands four years ago, the 2014 final too was decided deep in the added time as Mario Gotze's 113th-minute goal helped the unified Germany become the World Champions.

21. 2018: France

The 2018 World Cup was played in Russia. The final was played between first-time finalists Croatia and 1998 champions France. France beaten Croatia 4-2 and won the World Cup for the second time in history.

22. 2022: Argentina

Qatar was the host of the 2022 World Cup. It was the first time that the World Cup was played during the winter months. The final featured defending champions France and two-time winners Argentina. Rising star Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final and became only the second player after Englishman Geoff Hurst, to score a World Cup-final hat-trick. However, Mbappe's efforts fell short as Argentina beat France via the penalty shootouts to win their third World Cup crown.

Also Read: Beyond Messi & Ronaldo: Footballing Icons Ready For Their Last Dance At FIFA World Cup 2026

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