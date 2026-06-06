Beyond Messi & Ronaldo: Footballing Icons Ready For Their Last Dance At FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be historic for several reasons. It will be the first edition featuring 48 teams and the first to be jointly hosted by three nations, with Canada, Mexico and the United States coming together to stage the tournament. It could also serve as a farewell World Cup for some of football's most enduring stars.

While none of the players listed below have announced plans to retire after the tournament, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is widely expected to be the final appearance on football's biggest stage for several members of a generation that has defined the modern era.

From Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Luka Modrić and Manuel Neuer, a number of the game's biggest names could be preparing for one ‘Last Dance' in the World Cup spotlight.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

The defending World Cup-winning captain enters the tournament as one of the most decorated players in football history. Messi finally completed his international résumé by winning the Copa América in 2021 before lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Argentina's all-time leader in appearances and goals, he is set to make a record sixth FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026.

Messi also holds the all-time record for the most World Cup matches played, having featured in 26 games across five tournaments. The 39-year-old will certainly view the tournament as the perfect closing chapter to an extraordinary World Cup journey.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

No player has made more appearances or scored more goals in men's international football than Ronaldo. The 41-year-old is also set to make a record-equalling sixth FIFA World Cup appearance as he pursues the one major trophy missing from his glittering career. Having already delivered Portugal's first major international trophies at Euro 2016 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League, the tournament could represent one final opportunity to add to an unparalleled legacy.

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The Portuguese captain remains a key figure for both club and country, finishing as Portugal's leading scorer in qualifying with five goals while also netting 28 times for Al Nassr as they won the Saudi Pro League title. With 973 career goals to his name, Ronaldo is also closing in on the unprecedented 1,000-goal mark.

Luka Modrić (Croatia)

Few players have done more to elevate their national team than Modrić. The Croatian midfielder inspired his country to the 2018 World Cup final and a third-place finish in 2022, winning the Golden Ball in Russia along the way. Playing in his fifth World Cup tournament at 40, 2026 could be his final bow in Croatian colours.

Manuel Neuer (Germany)

The goalkeeper who revolutionised the 'sweeper-keeper' role remains one of the defining figures of his generation. Neuer played a pivotal role in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph, winning the Golden Glove, and is now the only remaining member of that title-winning squad still involved with the national team.

After announcing his international retirement following Germany's Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat to Spain, the 40-year-old made a surprise return, with head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirming him as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper for the 2026 World Cup. If he takes the field in North America, it will likely mark the final major tournament appearance of one of football's greatest goalkeepers.

Neymar (Brazil)

Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 79 international goals, Neymar is set for a fourth World Cup appearance after featuring in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions. The 34-year-old's last World Cup contribution was a stunning extra-time goal against Croatia in the 2022 quarter-finals, only for Brazil to be eliminated on penalties later.

Despite winning Olympic gold and a Confederations Cup, a World Cup title has remained elusive. The 2026 World Cup could offer Neymar one final shot at delivering football's biggest prize back to Brazil.

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Harry Kane (England)

England's captain and record goalscorer has already led the Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final and consecutive European Championship finals. A Golden Boot winner in 2018, Kane heads into 2026 with eight World Cup goals, just two shy of Gary Lineker's England record of 10. Still chasing a major international trophy, the 32-year-old striker will have another opportunity to end England's long wait for silverware while strengthening his case for football's biggest individual honours.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

One of Africa's greatest forwards, Salah ended Egypt's 28-year World Cup absence by helping them qualify for Russia 2018. While major international silverware has remained elusive despite multiple near misses in the Africa Cup of Nations, the 2026 tournament could still provide a fitting stage for the forward to sign off on a high.

The 33-year-old enters the World Cup just two goals shy of becoming Egypt's outright all-time leading goalscorer, giving him another landmark to chase on football's biggest stage.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

The Dutch captain has been the cornerstone of the Netherlands' defence for much of the past decade. Still central to his country's ambitions, Van Dijk will be 34 when the tournament begins, making FIFA World Cup 2026 the most-likely final appearance on football's biggest stage for one of the game's defining defenders.

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Belgium's all-time leading scorer was one of the defining figures of the nation's celebrated "Golden Generation". At 33, Lukaku has already secured his place among the country's greats with 90 goals in 125 international appearances.

He heads into the World Cup within touching distance of Sunil Chhetri's tally of 95 international goals, having recently moved past Robert Lewandowski into fifth on the all-time men's international scoring list. The 2026 tournament may be his final chance to guide Belgium to a major trophy.

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Sadio Mané (Senegal)

The forward delivered one of the greatest moments in Senegalese football history when he converted the decisive penalty in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final. As Senegal's leading goalscorer and talisman, Mané is expected to remain a key figure through 2026, but at 34, the tournament could mark the end of a remarkable international journey.

James Rodríguez (Colombia)

Rodríguez announced himself to the world by winning the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup. More than a decade later, he remains one of Colombia's most influential players. Rodríguez was the standout playmaker during the South American Qualifiers, finishing as the leading assist provider with 7. A final World Cup appearance would provide a fitting stage for one of the tournament's most memorable recent stars.

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Bosnia and Herzegovina's record appearance-maker and goalscorer has carried the national team for much of the past decade. Džeko captained the country to its first World Cup in 2014 and played a major role in securing qualification for 2026, making the tournament a potentially fitting farewell.

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)

Already one of the most recognisable World Cup goalkeepers of the modern era, Ochoa is set to join Messi and Ronaldo as the only players in history to appear in six FIFA World Cup tournaments. The home tournament could provide a storybook ending to a career spanning more than two decades with Mexico for the 40-year-old.

Yuto Nagatomo (Japan)

Nagatomo is set to become the first Asian footballer to participate in five FIFA World Cups. The 39-year-old was a key member of Japan's 2011 AFC Asian Cup-winning side, the veteran full-back has been a constant presence for the Samurai Blue and could bring down the curtain on a distinguished international career in 2026.

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