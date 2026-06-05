From Bend It Like Beckham To Shaolin Soccer: Football Films To Watch Amid 2026 FIFA World Cup Buzz

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to begin on June 11, football fans around the world are gearing up for weeks of drama, heartbreak, underdog stories and unforgettable moments.

While waiting for the action to start, there's no better way to get into the football spirit than by revisiting some of cinema's most memorable football-themed films.

From inspiring true stories and legendary players to comedy classics and emotional dramas, these movies celebrate the spirit of the beautiful game. Here's what to add to your watchlist.

Escape To Victory (1981)

Directed by John Huston, this classic war drama follows Allied prisoners of war who are forced to play a football match against the German national team during World War II. As the game approaches, plans for a daring escape begin to unfold.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV (Rent/Buy)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Directed by Stephen Chow, this cult favourite blends football with martial arts. A former Shaolin monk reunites his brothers to form an unconventional football team, using their extraordinary kung fu skills to dominate the sport.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mean Machine (2001)

Directed by Barry Skolnick, the film follows a disgraced football star who ends up in prison and is tasked with leading a team of inmates in a match against the prison guards.

Where to watch: Prime Video (Rent)

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Directed by Gurinder Chadha, this beloved sports comedy-drama tells the story of Jess Bhamra, a young woman who defies family expectations to pursue her dream of playing professional football.

Where to watch: Google Play Movies (Rent/Buy)

The Miracle Of Bern (2003)

Directed by Sönke Wortmann, this heart-warming drama follows a young boy reconnecting with his father after World War II, set against Germany's historic and unexpected triumph at the 1954 FIFA World Cup.

Where to watch: YouTube

Goal: The Dream Begins (2005)

Directed by Danny Cannon, this inspiring sports drama follows talented young footballer Santiago Muñez, whose life changes when he gets an opportunity to prove himself at a top English club and chase his dream in England.

Where to watch: YouTube

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Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Directed by Jesse Dylan, this family comedy stars Will Ferrell as an overly competitive father who takes charge of his son's football team and discovers how winning can change people.

Where to watch: Prime Video (Rent)

Offside (2006)

Directed by Jafar Panahi, this acclaimed Iranian drama follows a group of young women attempting to enter a football stadium despite restrictions that prevent them from attending matches.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

The Damned United (2009)

Directed by Tom Hooper, the film chronicles the turbulent 44-day tenure of legendary football manager Brian Clough at Leeds United, offering a fascinating look into one of football's most controversial figures.

Where to watch: Prime Video (Rent/Buy)

Pelé: Birth Of A Legend (2016)

Directed by Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist, this biographical drama traces Pelé's journey from the streets of Brazil to becoming a global football icon and World Cup champion at just 17.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021)

Directed by Letizia Lamartire, this biopic explores the life, career and personal struggles of Italian football legend Roberto Baggio, one of the sport's most beloved figures.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Beautiful Game (2024)

Directed by Thea Sharrock, this uplifting drama follows a team representing England at the Homeless World Cup, highlighting how football can offer hope, purpose and a second chance.

Where to watch: Netflix

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