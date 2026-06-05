Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Weekend: Patriot, KD: The Devil, Valavaara And More — Here's What To Watch

The first weekend of June has brought a fresh batch of regional OTT releases across multiple streaming platforms.

From action-packed dramas and suspense thrillers to heartfelt coming-of-age stories, here are films and web series that can be watched over the weekend on OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and Sun NXT.

Peter (Prime Video)

Directed by Sukesh Shetty, this Kannada thriller stars Raajesh Dhruva as a troubled drummer who returns to his hometown after years away. As he revisits memories linked to a temple festival, he becomes entangled in a mystery involving love, betrayal and violence.

Streaming from June 5

Patriot (ZEE5)

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the Malayalam action thriller follows a former defence expert and JAG officer who discovers that a powerful surveillance system is being misused by politicians and corporate figures to monitor ordinary citizens. As he attempts to expose the truth, he becomes the target of a dangerous manhunt.

Streaming from June 5

29 (Netflix)

Backed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Karthik Subbaraj, this coming-of-age drama follows Sathya, a 29-year-old man struggling to find purpose in life. His outlook begins to change after meeting Viji, who helps him rediscover himself and view life differently.

Streaming from June 5

KD: The Devil (ZEE5)

Directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty, this Kannada action thriller follows Kali Dasa, a young man who idolises feared gangster Dhak Deva. When his family is drawn into a dangerous conflict, he must confront the very man he once admired.

Streaming from June 5

Valavaara (ZEE5)

This coming-of-age drama follows a young boy named Kundeshi, who sets out on a one-day journey to find his family's missing pregnant cow before his father returns home. The story explores responsibility, sibling rivalry and family bonds.

Streaming from June 5

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The Rise Of Ashoka (Sun NXT)

Starring Sathish Ninasam and Sapthami Gowda, this Kannada period action drama revolves around a young man from an underprivileged barber community who gives up his personal ambitions to stand against an exploitative system and fight for his village's dignity.

Streaming from June 5

Mechanic Rocky (Sun NXT)

Led by Vishwak Sen, this Telugu action comedy follows a cheerful mechanic who battles a ruthless land grabber to save his ancestral garage. His fight soon uncovers a much larger insurance scam operating behind the scenes.

Streaming from June 5

Moolyam (ETV Win)

This Telugu drama centres on an emotionally charged conflict rooted in dignity, integrity and self-respect, exploring how personal values are tested under difficult circumstances.

Streaming from June 5

Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai (Prime Video, Aha Tamil, Simply South)

Starring Jai and Meenakshi Govindarajan, this Tamil romantic cyber-thriller follows a newly married couple whose honeymoon takes a dark turn when they discover a hidden-camera racket linked to the dark web. The film blends romance, suspense and cybercrime elements.

Streaming from June 5

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