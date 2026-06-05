Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan Film Holds Steady As Weekend Rush Kicks In, Collects This Amount

Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi has continued its box office run after a record-breaking opening day. According to the latest live estimates from Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 3.61 crore net in India on Day 2 so far.

With collections still being updated, the movie's total India net collection has reached Rs 73.11 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 86.75 crore.

Telugu Market Continues To Drive Collections

The film is currently running across 2,909 shows nationwide and has recorded an overall occupancy of 21.1% on its second day.

The Telugu version continues to be the primary revenue driver. Out of the Day 2 earnings of Rs 3.61 crore, Telugu has contributed Rs 3.41 crore while registering 34% occupancy across 1,395 shows.

The Hindi version has collected Rs 0.16 crore from 1,271 shows with an occupancy of 8%. Tamil has added Rs 0.03 crore from 180 shows at 14% occupancy, while Kannada has earned Rs 0.01 crore from 63 shows, recording 19% occupancy.

Strong Start Since Release

Peddi began its theatrical journey with paid previews on June 3, collecting Rs 18.50 crore net from 847 shows while recording a strong 72% occupancy.

The film then witnessed a massive jump on its official opening day, earning Rs 51 crore net from 12,412 shows with 45.5% overall occupancy.

The Day 1 total represented a remarkable 175.7% growth over the preview-day collection. The film also crossed the Rs 50 crore net milestone in India within a day of release.

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Day 1 Trends Offer Encouraging Signs

With final Day 2 numbers still awaited, Day 1 trends underline Peddi's strong hold in the Telugu market. The Telugu version contributed Rs 47.20 crore of the film's Rs 51 crore India net collection and recorded 67.92% occupancy, with turnout rising from 59.54% in the morning to 76.69% at night. Telugu 4DX screenings in Hyderabad also recorded an impressive 78.5% occupancy.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led Day 1 with Rs 48 crore gross, helping Peddi post a domestic gross collection of Rs 60.66 crore.

Overseas, the film added Rs 30 crore gross, pushing its worldwide Day 1 total to Rs 112.49 crore.

About The Film 'Peddi'

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s and follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival.

The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

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