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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Varun Dhavan and Mrunal Thakur's Film Receives Mixed Response

While some viewers have praised its light-hearted, nostalgic appeal, others felt the humour and storytelling delivered an uneven experience.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Varun Dhavan and Mrunal Thakur's Film Receives Mixed Response
The film attempts to bring back the charm of classic Bollywood masala comedies for a contemporary audience.
Photo: Videograb

David Dhawan's latest comedy entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has hit theatres amid considerable buzz, drawing a mixed response from audiences on social media.

The film attempts to bring back the charm of classic Bollywood masala comedies for a contemporary audience. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the movie relies on mistaken identities, chaotic situations, and a barrage of comedic set pieces.

While some viewers have praised its light-hearted, nostalgic appeal, others felt the humour and storytelling delivered an uneven experience.

In a major legal relief for the filmmakers, the vacation bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday declined to stay the worldwide release of the Hindi film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The decision follows a copyright controversy surrounding two of the film's songs. 

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