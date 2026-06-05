Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Varun Dhavan and Mrunal Thakur's Film Receives Mixed Response

David Dhawan's latest comedy entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has hit theatres amid considerable buzz, drawing a mixed response from audiences on social media.
The film attempts to bring back the charm of classic Bollywood masala comedies for a contemporary audience. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the movie relies on mistaken identities, chaotic situations, and a barrage of comedic set pieces.
While some viewers have praised its light-hearted, nostalgic appeal, others felt the humour and storytelling delivered an uneven experience.
Mrunal looking so gorgeous ????????— Kiriatsu (キリアツ) (Kapil) (@GujjuTechKapil) June 5, 2026
first day first show for my baby.— harsh ☬ (@DEEW4N4) June 5, 2026
just hit intermission and this might be the first time in years where i'm actually having fun and not disappointed by a hindi rom com#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai pic.twitter.com/e9OMg7Or5j
In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Varun Dhawan makes a Bhediya joke - inadvertently reminding us all of the last time he was actually enjoyable to watch on screen.— Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) June 5, 2026
Varun Dhawan can do so much better. I like him in rom coms. Also Badlapur, October, Bawaal were nice in my opinion. That David Dhawan formula trying to create Varun into Govinda or Salman just ain't working anymore.????— Boundary & Beyond Co. (@SrijoyMukherjee) June 5, 2026
Earning money but not impressing the audience.
After a long time, I watched such a terrible film. The movie tried hard to make the audience laugh on several occasions, but I couldn't laugh even once. It's a complete waste of both time and money. #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHaiReview #VarunDhawan #PoojaHegde #MrunalThakur ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/93juXsRSpv— Pankaj Pandey (@ZhakkasBolly) June 5, 2026
Now watching the last movie of one of my favourite directors ever #DavidDhawan sir.— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 5, 2026
1st half of #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai moves at a breakneck pace and gives you little time to think. Song picturisation & locales are gorgeous.
There are a lot of references to David sir's earlier… pic.twitter.com/RZG5z0m8Gb
In a major legal relief for the filmmakers, the vacation bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday declined to stay the worldwide release of the Hindi film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The decision follows a copyright controversy surrounding two of the film's songs.
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