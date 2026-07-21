Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: Doctors Says Vitals Stable, But Blood Sugar Level Remains On Lower Side

Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk continues to remain under close medical supervision at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the hospital.

"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi," the bulletin, the eighth issued since his admission, stated.

While his vital parameters remain stable, doctors said his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side.

His serum potassium level, from a sample collected overnight, stood at 3.2 mEq/L, and he continues to have persistent pancytopenia, marked by anaemia and low white blood cell counts, the bulletin said, adding that these parameters "warrant continued close monitoring through serial investigations."

Wangchuk is currently receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplementation but continues to decline intravenous fluids and glucose despite repeated medical advice, according to the update.

Doctors said his ongoing dehydration, persistent laboratory abnormalities and the physiological stress from prolonged fasting made continued supervision essential for his recovery.

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Wangchuk, a renowned engineer and education reformer, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on 18 July, on the 21st day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, without prior notice to him or his family.

His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has said that no treatment should be administered without the consent of the family or the doctors who had monitored him through his fast, asserting that while he was weak, he remained alert.

Further updates on Wangchuk's condition are expected through subsequent hospital bulletins.

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