Toxic Song 'Manamohaka' Out: Yash's Romance With Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have released the film's second song, Manamohaka, giving fans another glimpse into Yash's mysterious character, Raya.

The romantic track features Yash alongside Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, hinting at a complicated love story ahead of the film's theatrical release.

The 3-minute-14-second video showcases Yash's Raya and Tara Sutaria's Rebecca sharing intimate moments, from romantic dates to emotional conversations. Rebecca even expresses her wish that Raya had proposed to her, suggesting their relationship is serious.

However, the mood changes as the song introduces Nayanthara's character, Ganga, who is rumoured to play Raya's sister. The video also hints at a romantic connection between Raya and Kiara Advani's Nadia, leaving Rebecca heartbroken after seemingly discovering the truth. Promotional material released earlier had already hinted that Raya could be a polygamist.

Ahead of the song's release, Tara Sutaria teased fans on Instagram Stories by asking, "Is monogamy the law of the heart... or of society?" Director Geetu Mohandas later reposted the story, teasing that audiences would understand the context when the film arrives in theatres.

Manamohaka has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, with vocals by Siddharth Basrur. The song has also been released in multiple languages under different titles, including Madhosh (Hindi), Manasagadhe (Telugu), Thadumaarudheyyy (Tamil) and Madhu Mohini (Malayalam).

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Social Media Reactions

The song has received mixed reactions online. While some viewers appreciated its romantic visuals, many admitted they were confused about the film's storyline.

Several users on X shared mixed opinions after watching Manmohaka.

Several fans also compared the track with the film's first song, Tabaahi. Many felt Tabaahi was the stronger release, saying Manamohaka failed to match its impact. Others, however, preferred the new romantic number and called it a better listen.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26.

Watch The Video Here

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