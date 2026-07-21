Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When And Where Will Vijay's Final Film Stream? Here's What We Know

As Jana Nayagan gears up for its worldwide theatrical release on July 23, fans are eager to know when Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited political action drama will make its OTT debut.

While the makers have locked the big-screen release, the streaming platform and digital release date remain under wraps.

OTT Release: What Reports Say?

According to earlier trade reports, Prime Video had initially been in talks to acquire the film's digital rights for around Rs 110 crore. However, the reported deal allegedly collapsed after repeated release delays and a piracy leak affected the film's digital valuation.

Subsequent reports claimed ZEE5 entered negotiations with an offer of around Rs 50 crore, although neither the producers nor any streaming platform has confirmed these claims.

Reports also suggested the OTT discussions influenced the release date, with distributors favouring July 24 to avoid clashing with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

It also claimed the alleged OTT partner preferred an earlier theatrical release to ensure the film completed its cinema run ahead of a potential Independence Day weekend digital premiere.

However, KVN Productions has yet to officially announce either the film's OTT platform or its streaming release date.

Delays And Piracy Setback

Originally slated for a January 9, 2026 Pongal release, Jana Nayagan was delayed due to a prolonged CBFC certification process. Submitted in December 2025, the film reportedly moved from the examining committee to the revising committee before the matter reached the Madras High Court. It finally received an 'A' certificate on July 9 12 reported modifications.

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Before securing certification, the film was also hit by a piracy leak after scenes and a full HD copy reportedly surfaced online. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing arrested multiple people, including a freelance assistant editor.

About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan follows an ordinary man who rises as a people's leader after his family is attacked, leading to a showdown with Bobby Deol's character. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Nassar and Reba Monica John, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Widely expected to be Vijay's final film before entering full-time politics, Jana Nayagan is set to release in theatres on July 23, while its OTT debut awaits an official announcement.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan New Poster Out: Plot, Cast To CBFC Clearance, Here's What We Know

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