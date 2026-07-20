Vijay's Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Creates Frenzy As Premium Shows Sell Out Across India

Bookings for Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay in the lead role, have officially begun in select parts of India ahead of its theatrical release on July 23. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film has witnessed strong demand, with several early shows selling out soon after bookings went live.

The Tamil version of the film has opened bookings in cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kerala. In most regions, ticket prices range from Rs 100 to Rs 800, depending on the cinema and seating category.

Premium Ticket Rates in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has recorded some of the highest ticket prices for the film. Since producer K. Venkata Narayana is based in the city, several premiere shows have been listed at premium rates. While some screenings are priced between Rs 500 to Rs 800, many others are available for more than Rs 1,000.

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At Cinepolis: Nexus Shantiniketan, recliner seats have been priced at Rs 2500, making them the costliest tickets released for the film so far. Several early morning screenings, including the 6:30 AM shows, have already been marked as sold out in select theatres.

Chennai Maintains Standard Ticket Pricing

Unlike Bengaluru, theatres in Chennai have not increased ticket prices for the film. The highest ticket price has been capped at Rs 190, while the lowest available ticket is Rs 54.

The state has traditionally discouraged steep price hikes for premiere screenings following past incidents involving fan celebrations. Meanwhile, Kamala Cinemas announced that it sold more than 10,000 tickets for Jana Nayagan within minutes of opening bookings.

Overseas Demand and Release Details

International bookings for the film had opened even before the official release date was announced. UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment earlier stated that thousands of tickets were sold within the first hour of sales.

Jana Nayagan features Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani also part of the cast. The film is an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi's 2023 film Bhagavanth Kesari.

Originally scheduled for a Pongal release in January, the film was delayed due to pending CBFC certification. It was also leaked online in HD in April before certification. After undergoing the required modifications, the film received an A certificate and is now set to arrive in theatres on July 23.

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