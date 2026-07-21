Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 21

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Stock Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks declined on Monday following weak global cues amid escalating conflict between US and Iran. Nifty 50 ended 0.39% or 95.80 points lower at 24,238.50 and Sensex declined 0.57% or 442.93 points to close at 77,708.52.

US Markets Recap

Wall Street opened higher on Monday, led by gains in semiconductor stocks, as investors looked past ongoing geopolitical tensions to focus on continued strength in technology shares.

As of 9:33 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 249.35 points, or 0.98%, to 25,769.60, outperforming the broader market on the back of chip-sector buying.

The S&P 500 advanced 48.13 points, or 0.65%, to 7,505.82, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 194.19 points, or 0.37%, to 52,340.61, according to real-time market data.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Chip Stocks Lift Nasdaq Nearly 1%; S&P 500, Dow Advance Despite War Jitters

Earnings & Updates

Canara HSBC Life Insurance – Q1FY27 – Thumbs Up

Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) rose 19% to Rs. 585 crore versus Rs. 493 crore year-on-year.

New Business Premium (NBP) grew 18% to Rs. 470 crore versus Rs. 399 crore.

Value of New Business (VNB) increased 29% to Rs. 124 crore versus Rs. 96 crore.

VNB margin improved to 21.1% from 19.5%.

Expense ratio stood at 20.7% versus 19.6%.

Embedded value rose 19.7% year-on-year to Rs. 7,382 crore.

Solvency ratio was 198% versus 200%.

13-month persistency ratio improved to 85.9% from 84.0%.

61-month persistency ratio remained flat at 55.3%.

Sobha – Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit rose to Rs. 50.8 crore versus Rs. 13.6 crore.

Revenue was up 50% to Rs. 1,278 crore versus Rs. 852 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs. 77.8 crore versus Rs. 23.8 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 6.1% from 2.8%.

The company also approved the private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs. 1,000 crore.

Action Construction Equipment – Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit rose 22.3% to Rs. 120 crore versus Rs. 97.7 crore.

Revenue increased 20.5% to Rs. 786 crore versus Rs. 652 crore.

EBITDA grew 27% to Rs. 118 crore versus Rs. 92.8 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 15.0% from 14.2%.

Transformers & Rectifiers – Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit fell 8.8% to Rs. 61.5 crore versus Rs. 67.4 crore.

Revenue rose 8.1% to Rs. 572 crore versus Rs. 529 crore.

EBITDA increased 5.8% to Rs. 93.3 crore versus Rs. 88.2 crore.

EBITDA margin eased to 16.3% from 16.7%.

SML Isuzu – Q1

Net profit fell 5.1% to Rs. 63.6 crore versus Rs. 67 crore.

Revenue increased 13.2% to Rs. 958 crore versus Rs. 846 crore.

EBITDA declined 4.8% to Rs. 100 crore versus Rs. 105 crore.

EBITDA margin narrowed to 10.4% from 12.4%.

Advit Jewels – Q4

Revenue fell 27.9% to Rs. 43.2 crore versus Rs. 59.9 crore.

Net profit declined 45.9% to Rs. 8.7 crore versus Rs. 16.2 crore.

EBITDA (calculated) stood at Rs. 13 crore versus Rs. 22 crore, down 41.8%.

EBITDA margin (calculated) was 29.0% versus 35.9%.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures – Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit surged 68.6% to Rs. 469 crore versus Rs. 278 crore.

Revenue rose 12.2% to Rs. 1,776 crore versus Rs. 1,583 crore.

EBITDA increased 26.2% to Rs. 759 crore versus Rs. 601 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 42.7% from 38.0%.

The company reported a one-time loss of Rs. 194 crore during the quarter.

Bluestone Jewellery – Q1 (Consolidated)

The company reported a net profit of Rs. 7 crore versus a loss of Rs. 34.5 crore.

Revenue rose 49.5% to Rs. 737 crore versus Rs. 493 crore.

EBITDA jumped 93.2% to Rs. 108 crore versus Rs. 55.8 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 14.6% from 11.3%.

Rallis India – Q1

Net profit increased 31.6% to Rs. 125 crore versus Rs. 95 crore.

Revenue rose 6.8% to Rs. 1,022 crore versus Rs. 957 crore.

EBITDA grew 23.3% to Rs. 185 crore versus Rs. 150 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 18.1% from 15.7%.

Bajaj Healthcare – Q1

Net profit rose 16.1% to Rs. 13.7 crore versus Rs. 11.8 crore.

Revenue increased 11.3% to Rs. 166 crore versus Rs. 149 crore.

EBITDA grew 17.7% to Rs. 28.7 crore versus Rs. 24.4 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 17.3% from 16.4%.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure – Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit rose 17.8% to Rs. 1,111 crore versus Rs. 943 crore.

Total income increased 21.3% to Rs. 1,486 crore versus Rs. 1,224 crore.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute – Q1

Net profit rose 53.9% to Rs. 116 crore versus Rs. 75.6 crore.

Revenue increased 17.6% to Rs. 481 crore versus Rs. 409 crore.

EBITDA jumped 61.9% to Rs. 168 crore versus Rs. 104 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 34.9% from 25.4%.

Source: Investor presentation

Stocks In News

Intellect Design Arena: Launched Credit Union Solution Suite for credit unions and mutuals globally.

Sammaan Capital: Commenced a tender offer for up to US$18 million of 9.70% senior secured social bonds due 2027.

Technocraft Industries: Subsidiary acquired 100% stake in Japan's Technosoft Integrated Solutions K.K. for JPY 50,000.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Poviztra received CDSCO approval for treatment of MASH in adults with F2-F3 liver fibrosis.

SMS Pharmaceuticals: One accused arrested in a share-impersonation case; investigation is ongoing.

Ashiana Housing: Ashiana Oma converted 224 units into bookings worth Rs. 372.45 crore.

Redington: Signed a five-year strategic agreement with Resulticks to expand AI-led customer engagement across the Middle East, India and SESA.

TVS Holdings: Stake in Home Credit reduced to 74.45% from 80.17%.

ACME Solar Holdings: Commissioned 160.512 MWh of battery energy storage capacity; total commissioned capacity now stands at 285 MW / 1,113.472 MWh. Commercial operations begin 22 July 2026.

Indo Thai Securities: Approved issuance of NCDs worth Rs. 100 crore on a private placement basis.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo and CFM signed an MoU that could lead to a record order for more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines.

RITES: Signed an MoU with MECON to explore new business opportunities.

Jaykay Enterprises: Enhanced corporate guarantee for step-down subsidiary Allen Reinforced Plastics to Rs. 56.27 crore from Rs. 29.22 crore.

Corporate Announcements

Angel One: Interim dividend of Re. 1 per share.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals: Approved a face value split from Rs. 5 to Rs. 2 per share.

Board Meetings

Sunteck Realty: Fund-raising proposal.

TVS Motor Company: Fund-raising proposal.

IPO Listings

SBI Funds Management

SBI Funds Management, established in 1992, is India's largest asset management company by assets under management. It offers equity, debt, hybrid, ETF and PMS products.

Subscription Data

Category Subscription (x) QIBs 114.96x NIIs 20.33x NII (> Rs. 10 lakh) 24.59x NII (Rs. 2 lakh–10 lakh) 11.81x Retail 2.30x Employees 1.87x Shareholders 7.47x Total 34.16x

Alpine Texworld

The company is engaged in dyeing and processing of fabrics and has an installed capacity of 6,000 MT per annum of cotton and blended yarn.

Subscription Data

Category Subscription (x) QIB (Ex-anchor) 1.09x NII 1.09x bNII (> Rs. 10 lakh) 0.90x sNII (< Rs. 10 lakh) 1.48x Retail 1.54x Total 1.40x

AGM / EGM

SML Isuzu, M&M Financial Services, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Bajaj Auto, Hester Biosciences, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Latent View Analytics, Baazar Style Retail, Dynamic Cables, IDBI Bank, Sapphire Foods India, Aeroflex Industries, UTI AMC

Earnings Tomorrow

Aavas Financiers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, Anthem Biosciences, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Coking Coal, Canara Robeco AMC, CRISIL, Cyient DLM, Granules India, Hatsun Agro Product, Huhtamaki India, Indian Hotels, IndiaMART, JSW Infrastructure, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mastek, MedPlus Health Services, MPS, NIIT, Sagility, Sunteck Realty, Trident, TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, Welspun Specialty Solutions

Bulk / Block Deals

Mrs. Bectors Food: HRTI Pvt. Ltd. bought 1.56 lakh shares at Rs. 208.78; QE Securities LLP sold 68,975 shares at Rs. 208.55.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: Elixir Wealth Management bought 54,079 shares at Rs. 128.47; Irage Broking bought 3.87 lakh shares at Rs. 127.88; QE Securities sold 1.22 lakh shares at Rs. 126.78.

Dynamic Cables: Irage Broking bought and sold 1.39 lakh shares around Rs. 438–439 on the BSE.

Gandhar Oil Refinery: Neomile Growth Fund – Series I bought 8.64 lakh shares at Rs. 224.80.

GNA Axles: Sehrah Maninder Singh sold 4.71 lakh shares at Rs. 534.99.

India Tourism Development Corporation: HRTI Pvt. Ltd. bought 19,440 shares at Rs. 784.26.

Som Distilleries & Breweries: NK Securities Research sold 7,240 shares at Rs. 74.35.

Trading Tweaks

Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Teja Engineering Industries

ASM / Short-Term ASM

Added To Short-Term ASM (Stage I)

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)

Excluded From ASM Framework

Unichem Laboratories

ALSO READ: Paytm Q1 Results: Profit Clocked For 5th Straight Quarter, Revenue Nears Rs 2,500 Crore

F&O Cues

Nifty July futures were down 0.22% at 24,269, trading at a premium of 30.5 points.

Maximum Call open interest: 24,500 strike

Maximum Put open interest: 24,200 strike

Stocks Under F&O Ban

Kaynes Technology

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