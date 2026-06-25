NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards: Meet The CEO Of The Year Nominees In Public And Private Sectors

The much-anticipated NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2006 is coming soon! Here's the list of all nominees for the 'CEO Of The Year' in public and private categories. The 'CEO Of The Year' is awarded to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in scaling an enterprise, driving strategic growth, and shaping industry impact through decisive execution, long-term vision and market leadership.

The jury meet for the awards was held on May 18, 2026. The list of nominees for the CEO Of The Year in the private sector are as follows:

Nominees for CEO Of The Year - Private

Anish Shah (Mahindra Group)

K. N. Radhakrishnan (TVS Motors)

P. Venkatesalu (Trent - A TATA Enterprise)

Inder T. Jaisinghani (Polycab India)

Vinita Gupta (Lupin)

Rajiv Bajaj (Bajaj Auto)

Hisashi Takeuchi (Maruti Suzuki India)

S. N. Subrahmanyan (L&T)

Here's the list of nominees for the CEO Of The Year in the public sector category:

Nominees for CEO Of The Year - Public

Capt. Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), (Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders)

Manoj Jain (Bharat Electronics Limited)

K. Sadashiv Murthy (BHEL)

Gurdeep Singh (NTPC)

Arun Kumar Singh (ONGC)

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