US Stock Market Today: Chip Stocks Lift Nasdaq Nearly 1%; S&P 500, Dow Advance Despite War Jitters

Wall Street opened higher on Monday, led by gains in semiconductor stocks, as investors looked past ongoing geopolitical tensions to focus on continued strength in technology shares.

As of 9:33 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 249.35 points, or 0.98%, to 25,769.60, outperforming the broader market on the back of chip-sector buying.

The S&P 500 advanced 48.13 points, or 0.65%, to 7,505.82, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 194.19 points, or 0.37%, to 52,340.61, according to real-time market data.

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The rally in semiconductor stocks helped offset investor caution over geopolitical developments, with traders continuing to monitor global conflict-related headlines for potential market impact.

Technology stocks remained the biggest support for the broader market, extending the sector's recent momentum despite heightened uncertainty surrounding global security risks.

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