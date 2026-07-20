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US Stock Market Today: Chip Stocks Lift Nasdaq Nearly 1%; S&P 500, Dow Advance Despite War Jitters

Semiconductor stocks powered Wall Street higher in early trade, with investors balancing strong tech buying against lingering geopolitical concerns.

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US Stock Market Today: Chip Stocks Lift Nasdaq Nearly 1%; S&P 500, Dow Advance Despite War Jitters
Chip stocks lift Nasdaq as Wall Street rises despite lingering geopolitical concerns.
Image: AI generated

Wall Street opened higher on Monday, led by gains in semiconductor stocks, as investors looked past ongoing geopolitical tensions to focus on continued strength in technology shares.

As of 9:33 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 249.35 points, or 0.98%, to 25,769.60, outperforming the broader market on the back of chip-sector buying.

The S&P 500 advanced 48.13 points, or 0.65%, to 7,505.82, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 194.19 points, or 0.37%, to 52,340.61, according to real-time market data.

ALSO READ: AMD Shares Spike 5% As Microsoft Unveils Tie-Up To Power Frontier Model AI Inference

The rally in semiconductor stocks helped offset investor caution over geopolitical developments, with traders continuing to monitor global conflict-related headlines for potential market impact.

Technology stocks remained the biggest support for the broader market, extending the sector's recent momentum despite heightened uncertainty surrounding global security risks.

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