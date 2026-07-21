SBI Funds Management Share Price Live: Next Chapter Will Be Even More Exciting, Says CS Setty As SBI Funds Lists At Premium
SBI Funds Management IPO Listing Live: Follow share price, listing premium, GMP, market reaction, and all key updates in real time.
SBI Funds IPO Listing Live: Shares of India's largest asset management company SBI Funds Management are set to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, July 21.
SBI Funds IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by existing shareholders State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi, aggregating up to Rs 9,795 crore at the upper end of the price band. The issue size was earlier proposed at Rs 11,693 crore but was subsequently reduced after the company completed a pre-IPO placement of about Rs 1,880 crore. At the upper end of the price band, SBI Funds Management is valued at around Rs 1.2 lakh crore
The asset management company raised Rs 2,663 crore from anchor investors with the issue attracting strong participation from global and domestic institutional investors.
SBI Funds Management is India's largest asset management company by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), with Rs 12.51 lakh crore in mutual fund QAAUM and a 15.3% market share as of March 31, 2026. Including portfolio management services and alternative investment mandates, the company managed total QAAUM of Rs 29.46 lakh crore at the end of FY26.
SBI Funds Management Share Price Live: An Entire OFS Of Nearly Rs 17 Crore Shares
The issue an entire an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by existing shareholders -- State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi.
SBI Funds IPO was earlier proposed at Rs 11,693 crore but was subsequently reduced after the company completed a pre-IPO placement of about Rs 1,880 crore. At the upper end of the price band, SBI Funds Management is valued at around Rs 1.2 lakh crore.
SBI Funds Management Share Price Live: Bidding Details
SBI Funds Management IPO was subscribed 41.66 times on the closing day of bidding on Thursday. The Rs 9,812.91-crore IPO got bids for 5,18,95,47,350 shares as against 12,45,63,536 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 140.11 times subscription. The portion for non-institutional investors attracted 22.51-times subscription, while the retail segment got subscribed 3.60 times.
SBI Funds IPO Listing Live: Listing Details
- Lists at Rs 613.30 on NSE vs issue price of Rs 574/share
- Debuts at a 7% premium on NSE to the issue price
- Lists at Rs 610 on BSE vs issue price of Rs 574/share
- Debuts at a 6% premium on BSE to the issue price
SBI Funds IPO Listing Live: SBI Funds Management Lists At Premium
SBI Funds Management shares ended their debut session at Rs 613 on the NSE and Rs 610 on the BSE, compared with the issue price of Rs 574 per share. It settled 6.8% higher on the NSE and 6.3% above its issue price on the BSE, indicating a positive market debut.
SBI Funds IPO Listing Live: What To Expect Today?
History indicates that a big IPO size alone does not guarantee a stellar market debut. India's biggest public offerings have produced widely varying listing performances.
In terms recent big IPOs, Eternal delivered the strongest debut, listing 51% above its issue price. LG Electronics India followed with a 50% premium, while ICICI Prudential AMC gained 20% on listing. Coal India debuted 17% higher and HDB Financial Services rose 13%.
SBI Funds IPO Listing Live: Check Latest GMP
SBI Funds Management IPO GMP as of 9:01 am is Rs 94. The upper price band is at Rs 574.00, while SBI Funds Management IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 668, according to investorgain data.
SBI Funds IPO Listing Live: Raises Rs 2,663 Crore Via Anchor Investors
SBI Funds Management has raised Rs 2,663 crore from anchor investors with the issue attracting strong participation from global and domestic institutional investors.
The anchor book saw participation from global investors such as GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Capital World Investors, BlackRock, Fidelity Management & Research, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Norges Bank, alongside leading domestic institutions like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF and HDFC Life Insurance.
SBI Funds IPO Listing Live: About The Company
State Bank of India and France-headquartered Amundi are the joint owners of SBI Funds Management. The company manages SBI Mutual Fund.
SBI Funds IPO Listing Live: Key Dates
The subscription window for the IPO was open from July 14 to July 16. Share allotment was done on July 17, with the listing of shares scheduled on July 20.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.