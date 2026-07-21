SBI Funds Management Share Price Live: Next Chapter Will Be Even More Exciting, Says CS Setty As SBI Funds Lists At Premium

SBI Funds IPO Listing Live: Shares of India's largest asset management company SBI Funds Management are set to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, July 21.

SBI Funds IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by existing shareholders State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi, aggregating up to Rs 9,795 crore at the upper end of the price band. The issue size was earlier proposed at Rs 11,693 crore but was subsequently reduced after the company completed a pre-IPO placement of about Rs 1,880 crore. At the upper end of the price band, SBI Funds Management is valued at around Rs 1.2 lakh crore

The asset management company raised Rs 2,663 crore from anchor investors with the issue attracting strong participation from global and domestic institutional investors.

SBI Funds Management is India's largest asset management company by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), with Rs 12.51 lakh crore in mutual fund QAAUM and a 15.3% market share as of March 31, 2026. Including portfolio management services and alternative investment mandates, the company managed total QAAUM of Rs 29.46 lakh crore at the end of FY26.