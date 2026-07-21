Coca-Cola Retains Lead As Campa Expands Rapidly In India's Carbonated Drinks Market

India's carbonated soft drinks market is witnessing an intensifying three-way battle between Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Reliance Consumer Products' Campa. While Coca-Cola continues to dominate the market, Campa has rapidly emerged as a challenger by adopting an aggressive pricing strategy and offering higher trade incentives to distributors, gradually chipping away at the market shares of established players.

According to industry estimates, Coca-Cola commands a 40-42% share of India's carbonated beverages market, followed by Pepsi with 28-30%. Campa has quickly expanded its presence to capture an estimated 7-8% market share within a short period of its relaunch in March 2023.

Industry experts believe Campa has gained market share from both Coca-Cola and Pepsi, although the impact appears to be more pronounced on Pepsi. Apart from competitive pricing, higher trade margins offered to distributors have played a key role in accelerating the brand's expansion across modern trade, general trade and Reliance Retail stores with brands like Campa Cola, Campa Orange, Campa Lemon.

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Coca-Cola continues to rely on its strong portfolio of brands and an extensive distribution network to maintain its leadership. Its carbonated beverages portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta and Limca. Coca-Cola operates through multiple bottling partners across the country, including Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), helping it maintain a deep market presence across regions.

PepsiCo, meanwhile, is leveraging its diversified snack and beverage portfolio to strengthen consumer engagement. Besides carbonated drinks such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7UP and Mirinda, the company also has a strong snacks portfolio comprising Lay's, Kurkure, Doritos, Uncle Chipps and Cheetos.

On the beverages side, the majority of PepsiCo's domestic bottling operations are handled by Varun Beverages, with Pepsi products contributing more than 90% of the bottler's revenue.

Reliance Consumer Products has adopted a different strategy with Campa. The company has positioned the brand as a value-for-money alternative by offering competitive pricing while simultaneously providing higher trade margins to distributors.

Combined with Reliance Retail's nationwide distribution network, this strategy has enabled Campa to rapidly expand its availability across the country.

The financial performance also reflects the brand's growing momentum. Campa recorded approximately Rs 2,900 crore in sales during the first quarter of FY27, underscoring the rapid scale-up of the business. Analysts estimate Campa contributes roughly 20-22% of Reliance Consumer Products' overall revenue, making it one of the company's fastest-growing segments.

The competitive landscape remains favourable for the incumbent leaders, given their strong brand equity, manufacturing scale and distribution reach.

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However, Campa's aggressive expansion strategy is reshaping the market by intensifying price competition and forcing established players to defend both shelf space and market share.

With India's soft drinks market continuing to expand, the battle is increasingly shifting beyond consumer demand to distribution efficiency, retailer incentives and execution.

While Coca-Cola remains the market leader and Pepsi continues to benefit from its diversified portfolio, Campa's rapid rise suggests the competition in India's cola market is likely to become even more intense over the coming quarters.

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