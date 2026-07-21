'Ovarian Lottery': Warren Buffett Believes Luck Played Massive Role In Billion-Dollar Success

Renowned investor Warren Buffett feels that serendipity has contributed just as much to his success as skill and diligence. In a recent interview with CNBC, the chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway discussed the circumstances that enabled him to amass one of the largest fortunes in the world, which is currently believed to be over $147 billion.

Buffett, who is getting close to turning 96, stated that he thinks he is one of the luckiest people living. He claimed that a lot of the major elements that contributed to his success were outside his control, such as his birthplace, the family he was raised in, and the early opportunities he was given.

Being introduced to investing by his father, stockbroker Howard Buffett, was one of the turning points in Buffett's life. According to Buffett, early investment discovery was mostly the result of luck.

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Buffett stated, "If my father had been a plumber, I would not have," clarifying that if he had been raised differently, his career might have gone in a completely different direction.

Finding what he loved at an early age, he said, influenced the remainder of his life and career.

Buffett also attributed his long life to the decades-long compounding of his investments. He quipped that he had merely collected fortune for longer than he deserved, given his advanced age. "I accumulated marbles for a longer time than I deserved. That's just a matter of luck," he said.

At the age of 11, Buffett bought three shares in Cities Service as his first stock investment. The career that finally turned Berkshire Hathaway into one of the most valuable firms in the world began with that initial investment.

The entrepreneur has long maintained that success is mostly dependent on what he refers to as the "ovarian lottery"—the notion that a person's birth circumstances frequently have a bigger impact on life outcomes than individual effort alone.

He has previously admitted that his financial success was greatly influenced by being born in the United States and taking advantage of the chances that were presented to him.

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Buffett is still actively involved in Berkshire Hathaway even though he resigned as CEO last year, giving Vice Chairman Greg Abel the reins. In addition to his commercial endeavours, Buffett has promised to contribute 99% of his fortune to charitable organisations. He recently expressed his anticipation that the remaining portion of his fortune will be distributed within eight years.

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