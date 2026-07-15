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'Humans Love To Gamble': Warren Buffett Warns Speculative Trading Is Drowning Out Value Investing

The stock market, according to Warren Buffett, is becoming more and more influenced by speculative trading rather than long-term investing.

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'Humans Love To Gamble': Warren Buffett Warns Speculative Trading Is Drowning Out Value Investing
"It's difficult to find values when everyone is preferring gambling," Warren Buffett said.
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A significant change in the stock market, where short-term speculative activity is distorting asset values and making traditional value investment opportunities unaffordable, is highlighted by Warren Buffett's recent criticism.

The 95-year-old chairman of Berkshire Hathaway reaffirmed his worries about a market that is increasingly functioning like a casino in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick on July 15, 2026.

The stock market, according to Warren Buffett, is becoming more and more influenced by speculative trading rather than long-term investing.

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"It's difficult to find values when everyone is preferring gambling," the ace investor said.

Earlier this year, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway made some pointed remarks regarding the stock market. He called the rise in one-day options trading "gambling" in May, comparing it to "a church with a casino attached."

This year, the stock market has surged to all-time highs, scaling a wall of concern that includes an energy shock from a protracted conflict with Iran. Analysts say that there is excessive speculation in stocks related to the development of artificial intelligence, with vehicles like leveraged exchange-traded funds and options fueling the flames.

The billionaire investor, who is well-known for his steadfast commitment to value investing, stated that he thinks the most significant investment opportunities are hard to come by and call for a methodical and patient approach.

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The chairman of Berkshire stated, "There are times when opportunities are just thrown at you so fast you can't, you know, it's unbelievable." Then there are other occasions when finding one item in a few years makes you extremely fortunate. And the latter should always come out on top, he added.

However, he further said, "But since humans love to gamble so much, there's more money in, in actually cultivating gamblers than there are cultivating investors."

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