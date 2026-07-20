Mega IPOs, Mixed Returns: What Recent History Tells Us To Expect From SBI Funds' Listing

SBI Funds Management is set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, with investors closely watching whether India's largest mutual fund house can live up to expectations after its blockbuster IPO.

Ahead of the listing, the stock is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 105 over its issue price. Based on the upper price band of Rs 574, this implies a likely listing price of around Rs 679, translating into an estimated listing gain of about 18%.

Billion-Dollar IPOs Have Delivered Mixed Debuts

History suggests that a large IPO size alone does not guarantee a stellar market debut. India's biggest public offerings have produced widely varying listing performances.

Among recent billion-dollar IPOs, Eternal delivered the strongest debut, listing 51% above its issue price. LG Electronics India followed with a 50% premium, while ICICI Prudential AMC gained 20% on listing. Coal India debuted 17% higher and HDB Financial Services rose 13%.

However, several marquee offerings failed to impress. Hyundai Motor India listed at a 1% discount, while One97 Communications (Paytm) and LIC both fell 9% on debut. General Insurance Corporation of India listed 7% below its issue price, while Tata Capital managed only a 1% gain.

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Across the 12 largest IPOs, the average listing gain stands at around 13%, although the median gain is closer to 7%, highlighting the mixed performance of mega issues.

For SBI Funds Management, ICICI Prudential AMC offers the closest benchmark. The asset manager listed at a 20% premium following its Rs 7,581-crore IPO, making SBI Funds' current GMP of 18% broadly comparable.

Strong Demand Reflects Investor Confidence

The Rs 9,813-crore IPO received an overwhelming response, with the issue subscribed nearly 42 times during July 14-16.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) drove demand, subscribing their portion around 140 times. The non-institutional investor category was subscribed 22.51 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 3.6 times.

SBI Funds Management is the investment manager of SBI Mutual Fund, India's largest asset management company by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM). As of March 2026, it managed mutual fund QAAUM of Rs 12.5 lakh crore, accounting for a 15.3% market share, and has retained the industry's top position since March 2021.

Backed by State Bank of India and global asset manager Amundi, the company benefits from an extensive distribution network and global investment expertise. It offers 128 investment schemes across equity, debt, hybrid, ETFs, index funds and overseas funds, alongside portfolio management services, alternative investment funds and advisory mandates.

Its retail franchise is equally impressive, serving nearly 18 million individual investors with over 16 million live SIP accounts. Including PMS and advisory mandates, its total QAAUM stood at Rs 29.46 lakh crore as of March 2026.

The company's financial performance has remained robust. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,389 crore in fiscal 2026 from Rs 3,598 crore in fiscal 2025, while consolidated profit after tax rose to Rs 3,067 crore from Rs 2,540 crore.

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Profitability also improved, with the Ebitda margin expanding to 79.1% in fiscal 2026 from 77.1% a year earlier. Return on equity stood at a healthy 51.4%.

At the upper price band, the IPO is valued at 38.1 times fiscal 2026 earnings and 33.6 times EV/Ebitda, with analysts noting that the valuation remains at a discount to listed peers such as ICICI Prudential AMC and HDFC AMC.

Can SBI Funds Deliver?

Past listing trends suggest that strong institutional demand and a healthy GMP improve the probability of a positive debut, but they do not guarantee it.

If SBI Funds lists close to its current grey market premium, investors could see gains of around 18%, placing it among the stronger debuts in India's large IPO universe. With robust financials, market leadership and overwhelming institutional interest, expectations are high that the stock will outperform several recent mega listings that struggled on debut.

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