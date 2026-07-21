Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO Final Day To Apply: GMP Points To 22% Listing Gains

The Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO closes for subscription today, July 21. Ahead of the final day of bidding, the issue has already been subscribed 23.37 times, while the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates a potential listing gain of about 22%, reflecting strong investor interest.

Investors planning to apply for the IPO should keep these key details in mind before placing their bids.

Particular Details IPO Size Rs 450 crore Price Band Rs 402–424 IPO Dates July 17–21 GMP Rs 94 Expected Listing Premium 22.17% Allotment July 22 Listing July 24

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO stood at Rs 94 on July 21. It indicates a listing price of Rs 518 apiece at a premium of 22.17% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: A grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment before listing. It is not an official price and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance.

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Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO: Key Details

The Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 450 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 94 lakh shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12 lakh shares amounting to Rs 50 crore.

The price band for the Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO is set between Rs 402 and Rs 424 per share.

Retail applicants can enter the IPO by bidding for one lot comprising 35 shares, which calls for an investment of Rs 14,840. Small Non-Institutional Investors must apply for no fewer than 14 lots, taking the minimum commitment to Rs 2,07,760. For Big Non-Institutional Investors, the threshold stands at 68 lots, with a minimum investment of Rs 10,09,120.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is likely to be completed on July 22, while successful applicants can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on July 23. Refunds to unsuccessful bidders are also scheduled for the same day.

The stock is set to make its debut on the BSE and NSE on July 24.

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO: Day 2 Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO was subscribed 23.37 times on the second day of bidding on July 20. It received bids for 18,30,92,000 shares against 78,35,821 offered.

The issue was largely driven by strong demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), whose portion was subscribed 69.80 times. The retail segment was booked 16.01 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 1.41 times as of Day 2.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capex, clear debt, and for general corporate purposes.

About Caliber Mining & Logistics

According to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), rhe company provides end-to-end mining services, including overburden removal, coal extraction and transportation, primarily serving clients in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Financials

The company's financial performance remained healthy in FY26, with revenue rising 17.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,677.66 crore, while profit after tax increased 20% to Rs 157.90 crore, indicating steady earnings growth.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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