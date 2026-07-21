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Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Revenue Sees Sustained Double Digit Growth, Profit Croses Rs 140 Crore

Adani Total Gas saw a strong growth in its volumes for Q1FY26-27 with a combined CNG and PNG volume of 303 MSCM.

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Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Revenue Sees Sustained Double Digit Growth, Profit Croses Rs 140 Crore
Adani Total Gas increased CNG stations to 707 by adding five new stations.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Adani Total Gas Ltd. saw a double-digit growth in its standalone revenue for the financial year ended June 30, with a 27% uptick in its revenue to Rs 1,910 crore, compared to Rs 1,500 crore in the year-ago period, as per a release from the company on Tuesday.

The firm also saw a strong growth in its volumes for the same period under consideration with a combined CNG (compressed natural gas) and PNG (pipe natural gas) volume of 303 MSCM (Million Standard Cubic Meters), the company saw a 13% Year-On-Year increase.

The firm's consolidated net profit was at Rs 142 crore, while its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was at Rs 293 crore.

The company increased CNG stations to 707 by adding five new stations. It also expanded PNG home connections to 11.41 lakh, by adding 38,243 new households. The firm also increased Industrial & Commercial connections to 10,422 with 448 new customers added. Adani Total Gas completed a cumulative steel pipeline network of 15,987 Inch Km.

ALSO READ: Adani Energy Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles, Revenue Jumps 42%

"The operating environment remained dynamic, with elevated gas prices, higher Brent crude prices, compounded by currency volatility, and geopolitical developments negatively impacting global energy supplies. While these factors exerted pressure on gas sourcing strategy for CGD Industry, our focus remained ensuring supply continuity, enhancing operational efficiency, safeguarding CNG and PNG consumers from undue risks and creating long-term value for customers and stakeholders," Sanjay Pandita, chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Total Gas Ltd. said, as per the release.

"We continue to focus on sustainable growth, through disciplined network expansion, digital enablement, and the development of our clean energy ecosystem across CNG, PNG, and e-mobility," he added.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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