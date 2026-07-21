Intel Layoffs: Memory Giant To Implement Job Cuts In Data Centre Group

Intel Corp. is planning another round of job cuts, this time within its Data Center Group (DCG), as the US chipmaker presses ahead with a company-wide restructuring to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

"As part of our broader strategy to become a more focused and efficient company, Intel's data center group (DCG) is aligning its organization to ensure it has the right roles and skills in place to position the business for long-term success," an Intel spokesperson told Business Insider.

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The company did not disclose how many employees would be affected by the latest layoffs. The spokesperson said Intel remains "committed to treating all impacted employees with respect and providing resources to support them through this transition."

According to Business Insider, citing a person familiar with the matter, the restructuring will not impact the Data Center Group's product commitments or technology roadmap. The changes are instead intended to simplify the business and improve execution.

The latest workforce reduction comes as Intel continues a multi-year effort to cut costs and reshape its business.

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In 2024, the company laid off at least 15% of its factory workforce, affecting more than 5,000 employees across four US states. At the time, an Intel spokesperson said, "Removing organizational complexity and empowering our engineers will enable us to better serve the needs of our customers and strengthen our execution."

Earlier,in July 2025, Intel laid off 529 employees at its Aloha and Hillsboro campuses. These job cuts followed a previous round at the company's Santa Clara headquarters in California, where 107 staffers were let go earlier that year. In August 2024, Intel announced plans to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs as part of a broader initiative to achieve $10 billion in cost savings by 2025.

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