Apple's Foldable iPhone May Be First With Multi-Battery Setup, iOS 27 Beta Code Shows

Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone, rumoured to be named iPhone Ultra, will likely use multiple internal batteries, according to a report from Macworld on Tuesday, citing Apple's fourth developer beta of iOS 27.

According to 'Battery Health' strings (messages notifying the user of battery status) unearthed by the report, the iPhone Ultra is likely to be the first iPhone to use more than one battery.

Two strings regarding the system's battery referred to there being more than one of them. One of them reads: “The batteries in this iPhone are performing as expected."

The other said, "The health of one of the batteries in this iPhone has significantly degraded." This is string is likely a warning for when the phone's battery health has deteriorated below 80%. Another string that lends further credence to this theory is the

Using two batteries is a setup that may best suit a foldable phone, with two separate batteries on both sides of the device's display. This is often the case with foldable phones as a single battery does not have the ability to fold, leading to companies coming up with two batteries to set up in a book style fashion.

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The phone is expected to launch in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. It will likely sport a vapour chamber cooling system to manage device heating. It is also expected to use a crease-free foldable screen for the inside.

The foldable device is also is expected to launch with limited availability in the latter half of 2026, according to analysts.