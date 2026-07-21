New Saudi Umrah Visa Under Rs 16,000: Eligibility, Costs, Rules And Timeline Explained

A new one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa has been established by Saudi Arabia, allowing qualified UAE citizens to make the pilgrimage more than once without having to apply for a new visa each time.

The new visa has already attracted a lot of attention, according to travel agents in the UAE, and they are getting enquiries shortly after the announcement. Additionally, some organisations have begun providing clients with the new visa, reported Khaleej Times.

The visa does not take the place of the current Umrah visa; rather, it offers an extra choice for pilgrims.

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Who's Eligible to Apply?

The majority of nationalities living in the UAE are qualified to apply for the new visa through authorised Umrah travel agencies, according to UAE-based Umrah travel agents.

If all necessary paperwork is presented, processing typically takes two working days.

What Does It Cost?

Khaleej Times was informed by travel firms that the starting price for a visa is approximately Dh600 (15700 Rupees). According to Shihab Perwad of Rehan Al Jazeera Tours and Travels, "the visa is valid for one year, and a person can stay for up to 90 days or divide the stay as they prefer."

They are allowed to come as often as they like throughout the year, but their stay is limited to ninety days. This visa can only be used to conduct Umrah; it is not a tourist visa.

According to Jaseem of Al Shammar Haj and Umrah Service, the cost of the new visa is approximately Dh650 (17000 Rupees).

How Does This Visa Work?

After it is issued, the visa is valid for a full year. During the one-year validity period of the visa, pilgrims are permitted to spend a maximum of 90 days in Saudi Arabia, which they may divide among many visits, contingent on the terms of the visa and authorised travel arrangements.

"Pilgrims can return to Saudi Arabia multiple times a year without applying for a new visa each time, unlike a single-entry Umrah visa," stated Jaseem.

However, the visa is only valid for Umrah; it cannot be used for travel or any other reason.

Is Using Agent to Make Reservation Required?

Pilgrims are free to reserve their own accommodations and flights, according to travel agencies. However, every Umrah journey must be properly recorded and related to the visa application.

"People can apply for this visa, but they must first book the package on Nusuk. The visa application can only be filed after that. Every trip to Saudi Arabia requires proper documentation and clearance using the Nusuk app," explained Abdullah of Bin Karam Haj and Umrah Services.

Which Documents Are Necessary?

Passport copy

Emirates ID copy

Return flight ticket

Hotel booking or hotel voucher

Local transportation details

Other travel itinerary documents required for the application

These details are uploaded to the Nusuk platform as part of the application process.

What Happens if a Person Takes Another Trip?

Pilgrims must submit updated travel information, including hotel reservations, return tickets, and transportation plans, for each new Umrah journey. "Each trip must be registered and approved before travel, even though the visa is valid for a year," stated Jaseem.

Should Travellers Adhere to the Dates That Have Been Submitted?

Indeed, the dates specified in their authorised travel plan are when pilgrims must enter and depart Saudi Arabia. The hotel reservation, return ticket, and local transportation information must be submitted via Nusuk for each visit.

"For the initial visa application, an Umrah package must be booked before the application is submitted. For later travels throughout the visa's one-year validity, pilgrims do not require a new visa, but they must supply fresh booking and travel details for each journey," added Jaseem.

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Why is the Sponsor a Travel Agency?

Travel agents clarified that an authorised Umrah agency sponsors the visa's issuance.

Because of this, the organisation is in charge of making sure pilgrims adhere to Saudi laws and the authorised travel schedule. The sponsoring organisation will be penalised if a pilgrim violates the regulations or does not return on the scheduled date. Because of this, every reservation and travel information needs to be updated on the Nusuk platform, according to Jaseem.

According to travel agencies, the new visa should make it simpler for UAE citizens who want to travel to the Kingdom more than once a year as long as they complete the necessary steps.

Can Families Apply for Single Reservation?

No. Each family member must file an individual visa application and supply the necessary paperwork, according to travel agents. "Families can travel together, but the visas are processed individually," explained Jaseem.

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