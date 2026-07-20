Saudi Arabia Introduces One-Year Multiple-Entry Umrah Visa With 90-Day Stay

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced a multiple-entry Umrah visa that permits holders to enter the kingdom numerous times during its 365-day validity period from the date of issuance, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Visitors must use the Nusuk platform to purchase a service package from an authorised provider for each visit to utilise the visa. They are also required to meet all travel and entrance criteria, and the package duration cannot be more than the remaining days on the visa.

Before arrival, visa holders must additionally obtain an Umrah permit using the Nusuk app, with the dates of the permit corresponding to their authorised service package.

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Before leaving for their first visit, applicants must buy a service package, apply for a visa, and finish the necessary paperwork. Details of entry and departure will be documented to monitor the duration of the stay.

Visa holders must buy a new package, apply for a new Umrah permit through Nusuk, and finish the necessary entry processes before returning to the Kingdom for subsequent visits.

According to the government, the visa will be briefly suspended following each departure and then renewed for subsequent visits after all conditions are satisfied. Additionally, it won't be accessible from 1 Dhul Qidah to 13 Dhul Hijjah during the Hajj season.

The ministry stated that by providing more flexibility and enhancing the digital services that assist pilgrims on their travel, the new visa seeks to make Umrah journeys more convenient.

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Saudi Arabia formally introduced the Umrah visa service on the Nusuk platform in August 2025. Residents of the GCC could already obtain a multiple-entry visa at that time, which allowed for stays of up to ninety days and was valid for a year from the date of issuance.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia provides a "package visa" option that grants pilgrims access to a wide range of facilities, including lodging, private transportation, visas, and tours of notable sites. To guarantee pilgrims access to authorised vendors and stay away from fraud, the Nusuk portal offers a list of licensed service providers.

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