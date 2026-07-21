MSCI Shares Plummet 11% As Q2 Earnings Miss, Cost Forecast Spooks Investors

MSCI Inc. shares tumbled around 11% on Tuesday after the global index provider raised its full-year operating expense forecast, overshadowing stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenue growth.

The stock was trading at around $556 during the session, down sharply from its previous close of $625, as investors reacted to the company's higher spending plans.

The sharp selloff came despite steady business momentum, with MSCI benefiting from rising assets linked to its indexes and continued demand for its data and analytics offerings. However, investors focused on the company's revised cost guidance, which is expected to weigh on margins in the near term.

Also Read | Torrent Pharma, RBL Bank: Stocks To Watch As MSCI Tweaks Indices Today

Higher Spending Outlook Triggers Selloff

MSCI raised its full-year 2026 operating expense guidance to between $1.54 billion and $1.58 billion, compared with its earlier forecast of $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion.

The company attributed the higher spending outlook to acquisition-related costs, increased employee incentive compensation and continued investments in technology and strategic growth initiatives.

Management also said stronger-than-expected business performance contributed to the higher costs, as assets under management linked to MSCI indexes exceeded the assumptions used in its previous guidance, resulting in higher asset-based fee income.

Q2 Revenue Grows, Earnings Meet Estimates

For the quarter ended June 30, MSCI reported adjusted net income of $360 million, or $4.94 per share, broadly in line with analysts' expectations of $359.4 million, or $4.94 per share.

The company posted revenue of about $867 million, reflecting a 12.2% year-on-year increase and exceeding market expectations.

Asset-based fees from MSCI's index business climbed 26.6% to $233.1 million, highlighting continued growth in assets benchmarked to its indices as global equity markets remained resilient during the quarter.

Operating Costs Continue to Rise

Operating expenses increased 9.2% year-on-year to $379.5 million, driven by higher spending on technology, market data, professional services and employee compensation.

Interest expenses also jumped nearly 48% compared with the same period last year due to higher debt levels.

The increase in costs overshadowed the company's healthy revenue performance, prompting investors to reassess the near-term earnings outlook.

Also Read | August MSCI Rejig Could Trigger Over Rs 30,000 Crore Inflows Into India

Why MSCI Matters to Global Markets?

MSCI is one of the world's leading providers of equity indexes, portfolio analytics and investment data. Its indexes serve as benchmarks for trillions of dollars managed by exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, pension funds and institutional investors worldwide.

The company's recurring licensing and subscription-based business model has historically supported strong profitability, making expense growth a closely watched metric for investors.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.