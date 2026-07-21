'She Kissed Me': Trainee IPS Officer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Attempts Suicide

An IPS probationer in Hyderabad who has been accused of harassing a fellow trainee officer allegedly attempted suicide days after a criminal case was registered against him, according to reports.

Uday Krishna Reddy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy allegedly consumed poison at a friend's residence in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. He has been hospitalised after a suspected suicide attempt, and is currently under medical observation, the reports stated.

According to a media report, while authorities suspect he consumed a bottle of poison, they have not officially confirmed whether the incident was a suicide attempt.

The incident comes shortly after a fellow IPS probationer filed a complaint accusing Reddy of stalking, assault, criminal intimidation and secretly recording a private video without her consent. Based on her complaint, Hyderabad Police registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Reddy sent her sexually abusive messages, forcibly accessed her phone, physically assaulted her on multiple occasions and secretly recorded a private video without her consent. She further accused him of attempting to blackmail her and damage her reputation.

However, Reddy denied the allegations in a two-page note recovered after the incident. In the note, he claimed that he and the complainant had been in a consensual romantic relationship since June 2025. He further alleged that the relationship continued both physically and emotionally even after the woman got married.

Reddy claimed that the complainant repeatedly visited his room and initiated intimate interactions after marriage. According to an India Today report, Reddy wrote that the woman visited his room on July 9, 2026, and told him she "felt an intense sexual urge." He further claimed, "She only kissed me and hugged me without any consent."

He alleged that the complainant subsequently "manipulated everything" and falsely accused him of assault. He also claimed to have recorded certain recorded interactions and said he shared one of the videos with the woman's husband as evidence.

As per media reports, the case remains under investigation and the police have said that any further action will be based on the evidence collected during the probe.

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