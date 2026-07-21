Mumbai Horror: Boyfriend Killed, Body Chopped Into Pieces; Woman Alerts Flat Owner Through Voice Note

A gruesome alleged murder in Kalyan, in Maharashtra's Thane district, unravelled after weeks of an unresolved plumbing complaint had a far darker secret.

For nearly ten weeks, residents of Neelkanth Society had flagged water seeping out from Flat No. 104 into a common passageway, an issue that fell under Manpada Police Station but had gone unaddressed.

The property's owner, Ajay Patil, made repeated attempts to contact his tenants over the persistent leak but was met with silence, according to NDTV.

The case took a sinister turn when Patil received an unexpected voice note from the woman occupying the flat.

In the message, she confessed to killing her partner and revealed that his body had been left in the bathroom, further asking Patil to dispose of the remains, the report said. Patil alerted police immediately after hearing the recording.

Officers who subsequently searched the property discovered a body concealed inside a sack in the bathroom.

Investigators believe the victim died from blows to the head with a sharp-edged weapon.

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Police also suspect the bathroom tap had been deliberately left running to wash away bloodstains and other forensic traces, a move they believe accounts for the prolonged leak that had puzzled neighbours for weeks.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, according to the report.

Investigators said the woman accused of the killing had since fled to Kolkata, prompting the deployment of three special police teams to the city in an effort to trace and detain her.

The outlet reported that officers were yet to determine a concrete motive behind the killing, with the investigation continuing.

Police have not disclosed further details about the identities of those involved as the probe continues.

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