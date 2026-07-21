'Will Strike Vessels Involved In Arms Movement': Russia After Death Of Four Indian Sailors

Days after a Russian missile strike killed four Indian sailors aboard a cargo ship in the Black Sea, Moscow said its military would continue attacking vessels it believes are carrying arms and ammunition for Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow remained in contact with Indian authorities following the incident but insisted Russian forces would continue targeting ships allegedly carrying arms or ammunition for the Ukrainian military.

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"Our armed forces are striking and will continue to strike those vessels that are involved in transporting ammunition, weapons and so on, for the purposes of the Kyiv regime," Peskov told reporters, defending Russia's military operations in the Black Sea.

The comments came after Ukraine accused Russia of firing three cruise missiles at the Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel, as it departed the port of Odesa on Sunday. According to Kyiv, the strike killed 10 people, including four Indian nationals and other crew members from Syria.

The deaths have triggered a diplomatic response from New Delhi, which summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires to register its protest and seek an explanation over the attack that claimed the lives of Indian citizens.

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While the Kremlin said it was in communication with its Indian counterparts over the incident, it did not indicate any change in its military strategy. Instead, Moscow reiterated that vessels suspected of supporting Ukraine's war effort would remain legitimate military targets.

The latest strike underscores the mounting risks to commercial shipping in the Black Sea, where attacks on cargo vessels have intensified despite concerns over the safety of civilian crews and the wider implications for global trade and maritime security.

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