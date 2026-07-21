Ray Dalio Reveals How He Handles Economic, Geopolitical Shocks

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, recently spoke about how he manages stress, geopolitical shocks, and economic shocks. He said that while practices such as meditation and his long-held philosophy of "pain plus reflection equals progress" have been highly effective for him, the principle that has helped him the most is the Serenity Prayer.

“While my typical approaches like "pain plus reflection equals progress" and meditation are highly effective, I'll pass along another principle that I think is the best advice: The Serenity Prayer,” Dalio wrote in a post on X.

Dalio's comments come at a time when investors are closely watching inflation trends, central bank policy decisions and geopolitical developments that continue to influence global financial markets. His message underscores the importance of maintaining discipline and perspective during periods of heightened uncertainty.

Also Read: Ray Dalio Shares His Blueprint For Success: 5 Principles To Follow

Focus On What You Can Control

Dalio said he views periods of uncertainty "almost like a game," where large macroeconomic and geopolitical events continue to unfold, but individuals still have meaningful choices in how they respond.

"What can I control that's really important to me? What can't I control?" he said, adding that worrying about factors beyond one's influence only creates unnecessary stress.

He said accepting realities that cannot be changed, while directing attention toward actions that can be taken, helps maintain emotional balance.

"Having that equanimity allows me to approach life in a way where I don't get hijacked," Dalio said.

According to Dalio, the approach is both logical and practical, and he urged people to appreciate the positive aspects of their lives while continuing to pursue their goals without becoming overly attached to outcomes.

"Look around you. You've got wonderful things and things you aspire to. Don't get so attached. If you navigate your life well, you're going to be fine," Dalio said.

Also Read: Investors Underestimating Geopolitical Risks: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

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