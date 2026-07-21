Investors Underestimating Geopolitical Risks: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase CEO, said that investors might be underestimating the risk factors that could reshape the global economic and market outlook, even as equity markets continue to trade near record highs, CNBC reported.

The warning comes at a time when investor sentiment has been supported by resilient corporate earnings, expectations of lower interest rates and continued enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. However, Dimon suggested that markets may not be fully accounting for risks that could emerge from inflation, geopolitics and mounting fiscal pressures.

Markets Reflect Best-Case Scenario

Dimon, in an interview with Wilfred Frost, cautioned that current market valuations appear to reflect a best-case scenario even as several structural risks continue to build beneath the surface.

He pointed to elevated asset prices, US-Iran tensions, sticky inflation and large fiscal deficits as factors that could unsettle markets if conditions shift.

"I do think those risks are probably bigger than other people think," Dimon said.

While acknowledging that the economy and financial markets have remained resilient due to lower energy requirements compared to previous decades, but cautioned that investors should be prepared for a wider range of possible outcomes.

ALSO READ: Ray Dalio Shares His Blueprint For Success: 5 Principles To Follow

Geopolitics, Inflation Remain Key Risks

Dimon said ongoing geopolitical conflicts, persistent inflationary pressures and rising government debt continue to pose challenges for the global economy. Although these issues have yet to derail market momentum, he indicated that investors may not be fully pricing in their potential impact.

"You may need more straws in the camel's back to cause that tipping point. Even this current war starting up again, maybe that's not enough to do it," Dimon Said during the interview.

According to CNBC, Dimon believes markets are assigning relatively low probabilities to adverse scenarios despite an uncertain global backdrop. He reiterated that investors should avoid becoming complacent and instead prepare for a range of outcomes as economic and geopolitical risks continue to evolve.

ALSO READ: Dimon Warns Of Broad Mythos Access, Calling It A Real Issue

On Stocks, Bonds, And AI Cycle

Dimon also said he would avoid long-dated U.S. Treasury bonds and remain cautious on the broader stock market at current valuations.

While he would consider buying an individual company if it were "a great investment," he said he would not be a buyer of the overall market.

On artificial intelligence, Dimon compared the current investment boom to the early days of the internet, saying the technology is likely to pay off over time, but cautioned that the biggest winners may emerge later, much like Google and Facebook did after early internet pioneers such as Yahoo and Netscape.

"Will it pay off the way you expect and the timetable you expect? Definitely not," Dimon said.

ALSO READ: 'Got To Do Something': Jamie Dimon Opens Up On Life After Stepping Down As JPMorgan CEO

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.