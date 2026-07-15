'Got To Do Something': Jamie Dimon Opens Up On Life After Stepping Down As JPMorgan CEO

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has provided his clearest look at life beyond the corner office as succession speculation heats up, stating that retirement will not entail giving up work entirely.

According to Fortune, Dimon said he intends to continue working after finally leaving the US banking behemoth. Among his alternatives are writing, teaching, and media work.

In a recent interview, Dimon stated, "I'm gonna probably write a book." He added that he might concentrate on management lessons from his decades-long career or provide a thorough explanation of the 2008 financial crisis, which he feels is still largely misunderstood. In addition to potential media-related endeavours, he added that teaching might be part of his next chapter.

Adopting a traditional retirement is something he does not intend to do.

Last year, Dimon stated on the Acquired podcast, "I have to do something." "I'm not going to smell the flowers while twiddling my thumbs."

Investors are keeping a close eye on JPMorgan's succession strategy, with Dimon having served as CEO for more than 20 years. He helped the bank become the largest lender in the world by market value by guiding it through the global financial crisis, significant acquisitions, and times of record profitability.

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In the past, the 70-year-old businessman has hinted that his tenure as CEO is coming to an end. While emphasising that he would not fully retire from the workforce, he hinted last year that his employment was probably going to endure less than five more years. He also said that, with board agreement, he would continue to serve as the bank's chairman for a while after resigning as CEO.

If his kids were interested, Dimon said he could even work with them, but he would never put any pressure on them to.

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