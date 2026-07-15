Aamir Khan Responds To Fatwa, 'Love-Jihad' Allegations After Marrying Gauri Spratt

Actor Aamir Khan has responded to the criticism surrounding his marriage to longtime partner Gauri Spratt, dismissing allegations of "love jihad" and reacting to the fatwa issued against him.

The couple tied the knot on July 5 in an intimate ceremony at Aamir's Pali Hill residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act, with around 150 close friends and family members in attendance, including Aamir's children Junaid, Ira, Azad, and Gauri's son.

Why The Marriage Sparked Debate

Soon after the wedding, Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane described the marriage as an example of "love jihad," urging the Hindu community to reflect on such unions involving public figures.

Separately, Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, issued a fatwa stating that under Sharia law, a Muslim man cannot marry a non-Muslim woman unless she converts to Islam. He termed the marriage "religiously impermissible".

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'None Of My Wives Converted,' Says Aamir

Speaking to Rediff, Aamir rejected the allegations and explained that his family has always embraced religious diversity. He pointed out that both of his sisters are married to Hindu men, while his daughter is also married to a Hindu. He also mentioned that his cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian.

Clarifying the nature of his marriages, Aamir said that Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, and Gauri Spratt did not convert to Islam because all three marriages were solemnised as civil marriages. He further revealed that Gauri is a Christian and is not a practising Christian. Reacting to the controversy, the actor remarked that "life is getting more comical as time passes."

Relationship Went Public Earlier This Year

Aamir had publicly introduced Gauri Spratt as his partner during celebrations for his 60th birthday, revealing that they had known each other for nearly 25 years before reconnecting and eventually beginning a relationship. Their wedding marks a new chapter in the actor's personal life, even as it continues to generate public debate.

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