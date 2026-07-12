Shekhar Suman's 'Triple Engine' Joke On Aamir Khan's Third Marriage Goes Viral

Actor Shekhar Suman took a humorous swipe at Aamir Khan's recent marriage to Gauri Spratt during the latest episode of his YouTube talk show, Shekhar Tonite. Referring to Aamir's third marriage, Shekhar used political analogies and wordplay while discussing the actor's personal life.

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate marriage registration ceremony held at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai on July 5. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

'Politicians Should Learn the Art of Forming Alliances'

During the show, Shekhar remarked that politicians could take lessons from Aamir Khan when it comes to forming alliances. He jokingly said that while governments often speak about running a "double-engine" administration, Aamir was successfully managing a "triple engine."

Shekhar jokingly compared the personal life of Aamir to a coalition by the use of the term “mahagathbandhan”, usually related to political alliances.

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Political References and Wordplay

Continuing his comic monologue, Shekhar compared Aamir to an engine running on multiple fuel blends and said the actor continued to move forward toward a new destination.

He also joked that Aamir had “formed the government for the third time with a full majority” and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could even have a new rival after surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record.

Shekhar further pointed out that Aamir's wedding ceremony was attended by his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, along with his children, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Referring to the gathering, he described it as an example of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family).

Ending the segment with another joke, Shekhar linked Aamir's "Mr Perfectionist" image to his marriages through a play on the names Seema, Reena and Kiran.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Wedding

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been together for many years, having met in Bengaluru around 25 years ago. The couple were reunited in 2023 and began dating. Aamir then revealed their relationship to the public on his 60th birthday and in June announced the couple would marry on July 5 in a private ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

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