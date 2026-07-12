UAE Emerges As India's Second-Largest Source Of International Students: Report

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the second-largest source of international students studying in India, accounting for 7% of the 58,134 foreign students enrolled in Indian universities and colleges during the 2023-24 academic year, according to the Ministry of Education's All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE). India hosted students from 173 countries, with the majority pursuing undergraduate programmes.

Nepal accounted for the largest share of international students at 24.1%, followed by the UAE. The US and Bangladesh (5.9% each), Nigeria (5.5%), and Zimbabwe (4%) were also among the leading source countries, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

The strong representation of students from the UAE and the US reflects the large Indian diaspora in those countries, with many non-resident Indian (NRI) families choosing India for their children's higher education.

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With 7,914 international students registered at its higher education institutions, Karnataka had the highest number. Punjab (7,902), Maharashtra (6,190), Uttar Pradesh (5,953), and Tamil Nadu (5,694) came next.

Only a small percentage of international students are enrolled in Indian universities. Over a million international students study in the US, 780,000 in Canada, 730,000 in the UK, 500,000 in Australia, and 460,000 in Germany.

However, the number of Indian students attending foreign universities has recently decreased. In 2023, more than 900,000 Indians were enrolled in international universities, according to the Ministry of Education. After a year, it plummeted to 770,000, and in 2025, it was just over 625,000.

Due to stricter immigration laws and visa requirements in many nations, restrictions on the number of dependents that students may bring to the UK, and the growing expense of higher education overseas, fewer Indian students are travelling overseas.

An increasing number of students are travelling to nations like Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Russia, offsetting the decrease in chances in the US, Canada, and the UK.

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The government has permitted foreign universities to establish campuses in India in an effort to attract international students. Under the initiative, around 14 foreign universities have been approved to establish campuses in India, with five set to operate from GIFT City, Gujarat.

The government's "Study in India" program aims to draw 200,000 international students by 2030.

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