Central University Of Rajasthan Shifts To Virtual Classes Amid El Nio-Led Water Supply Crisis

The Central University of Rajasthan has declared that it will shift classes in a virtual format from July 15 to August 14 for the forthcoming semester. This provisional choice has been made as a precaution due to weather predictions suggesting the emergence of El Niño conditions and below-average rainfall, which could affect water supply in the region.

The university has stated that this initiative is intended to facilitate seamless academic operations while also encouraging responsible water stewardship on campus.

ALSO READ: Navi Mumbai Water Crisis: Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Wastage, Commercial Supply Cut By 20%

As per an official directive from the university, the odd semester will commence on July 15, but all educational activities will stay in the digital realm until August 14.

University representatives told NDTV the decision is a forward-thinking measure to tackle potential water-related issues during the monsoon season. The institution requires approximately 350,000 litres of water daily to satisfy the demands of students, staff, hostels, laboratories, and other campus amenities.

Currently, the university has sufficient water provisions; however, authorities feel that minimising on-campus activities for a month will aid in conserving water and ensuring improved resource management should the rainfall remain below expected levels.

ALSO READ: Water Crisis Looms In Pune? City May Get Supply On Alternate Days From June 15

This action follows weather reports indicating the potential for El Niño conditions, which are frequently associated with decreased precipitation in various regions of India, including Rajasthan. With this likelihood in consideration, the university administration opted for a cautious strategy by limiting campus functions during the early phase of the semester.

Officials noted that this would enable the institution to utilise water resources more effectively while ensuring continuous education. The university reiterated that this decision is temporary and has been made for the sake of sustainable campus management.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.