'Dawood Planted It': Bomb Threat Call Prompts Massive Security Sweep At Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was placed under heightened security after a bomb threat call triggered an extensive search operation in the early hours of Sunday.

Authorities later confirmed that no suspicious object was found on the premises, according to ANI and NDTV.

The alert was received at around 12:13 a.m. when the Navi Mumbai Police Control Room received a call claiming, "Dawood has planted a bomb at the Taj Hotel." The information was immediately relayed to the Mumbai Police Main Control Room, prompting a swift security response.

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Mumbai Police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), rushed to the heritage hotel and carried out a comprehensive search of the premises.

Following the operation, officials confirmed that no suspicious object was found. According to ANI, the search was conducted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of guests, hotel staff and visitors. Police said there were no injuries or damage, and normal operations resumed after the inspection.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the caller and determine the source of the threat. Police are examining call records and other evidence to establish whether the threat was a hoax or part of a larger conspiracy.

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The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel remains one of Mumbai's most heavily secured landmarks because of its historical significance and its association with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Located opposite the Gateway of India, the hotel continues to be treated as a high-security site, with any threat prompting an immediate and comprehensive security response.

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