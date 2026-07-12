Qatar Halts Maritime Operations After Iran Missile Strikes As Gulf Tensions Surge

Qatar has instructed all marine vessels to temporarily suspend navigation and maritime activities after Iranian missile attacks targeted the Gulf nation, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions following renewed military exchanges between Iran and the United States.

In a statement, Qatar's Ministry of Transport directed owners of commercial and recreational vessels, fishing boats and jet skis to suspend all marine operations until further notice in the interest of public safety.

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The directive came hours after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks towards Qatar early Sunday. According to reports, at least three people were injured by falling debris after Qatar's air defence systems intercepted multiple Iranian missiles over Doha. Residents in the capital reported hearing several loud explosions as interceptor missiles engaged incoming projectiles overhead.

Qatar's Ministry of Defence said its armed forces were actively intercepting multiple ballistic missiles launched towards the country and shared footage of the operation on its official X account.

The attacks followed a fresh round of U.S. airstrikes on Iranian targets, launched in response to an earlier Iranian strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran subsequently launched a broader wave of coordinated missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, reportedly targeting Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait. Iranian officials also claimed operations involving Jordan and Oman.

Qatar strongly condemned the missile strikes, describing them as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a serious breach of international law.

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The Foreign Ministry said, "The continuation of these aggressions represents a dangerous escalation that will complicate efforts aimed at containing tensions and undermine political and diplomatic endeavours aimed at achieving security and stability."

"Qatar holds the Islamic Republic of Iran fully legally responsible for these aggressions and all their repercussions and consequences," the ministry said.

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