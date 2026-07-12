Arshad Warsi Sells Commercial Shop In Mumbai's Lokhandwala; Check Deal Value

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has sold a commercial property in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, for Rs 6.25 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. The transaction was registered on July 1, 2026, with the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration.

The property is located on the ground floor of Grenville Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. and has a carpet area of 63.87 square metres (684 sq ft).

Transaction Details

According to the registered documents, the property was purchased by Umang Rajkumar Budhraja for Rs 6.25 crore. The buyer paid Rs 37.50 lakh in stamp duty, and the sale deed was registered on July 1, 2026.

Based on the registered sale consideration and carpet area, the transaction values the property at approximately Rs 91,400 per sq ft.

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Property Purchased In 2012

Registration records show that Warsi purchased the same commercial property in February 2012 for Rs 2.12 crore. At the time, stamp duty of more than Rs 10 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000 were paid.

The latest transaction marks a nearly three-fold increase in the property's value over the past 14 years.

Neither Warsi nor the buyer could be reached for comment on the transaction.

About Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi is best known for his performances in the Munna Bhai, Golmaal and Dhamaal franchises. He was recently seen in Welcome to the Jungle and Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro. He is awaiting the release of Dhamaal 4 and is also set to appear in Shah Rukh Khan's King, scheduled for release in December 2026. Warsi will also be seen in a double role in the upcoming thriller Jeevan Bheema Yojana.

Lokhandwala Commercial Market

Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West is home to restaurants, cafés, boutiques, salons, fitness centres and retail outlets, serving residents of Lokhandwala, Versova, Oshiwara and nearby areas.

According to Liases Foras, residential apartments in the locality are generally priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 41,000 per sq ft. Ground-floor commercial shops command average prices of around Rs 54,000 per sq ft, while premium high-street commercial transactions in the area have been recorded at around Rs 1 lakh per sq ft or higher.

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