'India Lost A Musical Icon': PM Modi, President Murmu, Other Leaders Mourn Veteran Singer S Janaki's Death

Legendary playback singer S Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India," was mourned by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, political leaders and members of the film fraternity after she passed away at the age of 88 at a private hospital in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Saturday due to age-related ailments, family sources said.

President Murmu Says India Has Lost A Musical Icon

President Droupadi Murmu condoled Janaki's demise, describing her as a "musical icon" whose extraordinary voice captivated generations of listeners. In a post on X, the President said the veteran singer enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over six decades, recording thousands of songs in nearly 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali. She said Janaki's timeless music would always remain a treasured part of India's cultural heritage and extended condolences to her family and admirers.

PM Modi Calls Her Passing An 'Irreparable Loss'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the legendary singer, calling her death an "irreparable loss" to the world of music and culture. In his post on X, Modi said Janaki's songs gave voice to every emotion with unmatched grace and versatility. He added that her music transcended generations and language barriers, ensuring her legacy would continue to inspire countless music lovers.



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A Career That Shaped Indian Playback Music

Born on April 23, 1938, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, S Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs in over 20 languages, predominantly Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Popularly known as "Janaki Amma," she earned the title "Nightingale of South India" for her exceptional versatility and expressive singing.

Leaders, Film Fraternity Pay Rich Tributes

Condolences also poured in from Kerala, with former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying Janaki's death marked the end of a remarkable era in Indian cinema and music. He said that although she belonged to another state, her voice had become an inseparable part of every Malayali's life. (PTI)

Veteran actors Mohanlal, Mammootty and Manju Warrier also remembered the singer through emotional social media tributes. Playback singers G. Venugopal and M.G. Sreekumar, along with music composer M. Jayachandran, praised Janaki's extraordinary artistry, humility and lasting influence on generations of musicians.

An Enduring Legacy

With a career spanning more than six decades and a repertoire of over 48,000 songs, S Janaki leaves behind one of the richest legacies in Indian playback music. Her timeless voice and unforgettable songs will continue to resonate across languages and generations.



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