IPOs This Week: SBI Funds, Alpine Texworld Among Mainboard Issues To Hit India's Primary Market

The primary market will see two mainboard initial public offerings (IPO) and one SME issue scheduled to open for subscription on July 14, 2026. Investors will be able to bid for shares of Alpine Texworld Limited, SBI Funds Management Limited and Millworks Technologies Limited until July 16.

Mainboard IPOs

Alpine Texworld Limited

The initial public offering of Alpine Texworld Limited will open for subscription on July 14 and close on July 16. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 100 to Rs 105 per share for the public issue. Further details regarding the issue size, lot size and proposed use of proceeds are expected to guide investor interest in the offering.

SBI Funds Management Limited

SBI Funds Management Limited's Rs 11,600-crore maiden public offering will also open on July 14 and conclude on July 16. The asset management company has set a price band of Rs 545 to Rs 574 per share. The entire issue will be an Offer for Sale by its promoters, State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding. As the IPO does not include a fresh issue of shares, the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Ahead of the IPO, State Bank of India sold a 1.42% stake in SBI Funds Management to 30 investors through a pre-IPO placement, raising Rs 1,655 crore. The shares were sold at Rs 574 apiece, equivalent to the upper end of the IPO price band, according to an exchange filing by the bank.

Investors participating in the pre-IPO placement included funds managed by 360 ONE, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Go Digit General Insurance, Bennett Coleman, Anand Rathi Global Finance, Capri Global Ventures and Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund.

The pre-IPO transaction is expected to attract additional attention to the offering, given SBI Funds Management's position in India's asset management industry and the participation of several institutional investors.

SME IPO

Millworks Technologies Limited

Millworks Technologies Limited will launch its SME public issue on July 14, with bidding scheduled to close on July 16. The company has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 315 to Rs 331 per share. The issue will be listed on the SME platform, subject to completion of the allotment and listing process.

With all three IPOs opening and closing on the same dates, investors will need to assess the companies' financial performance, valuations, business risks and growth prospects before placing their bids.

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