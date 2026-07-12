Evil Dead Burn Box Office Collection Day 2: Horror Film Sees Strong Weekend Jump, Mints This Amount

Evil Dead Burn recorded a higher collection on its second day at the Indian box office, registering a strong jump over its opening day. On Day 2 (first Saturday), the horror film earned Rs 4.45 crore net in India, compared to Rs 3.30 crore on Day 1 (first Friday).

The latest collection marks a 34.8 per cent growth over the previous day's earnings. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 7.75 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 9.21 crore after two days.

Day 2 Performance

According to Sacnilk, Evil Dead Burn was screened across 3,633 shows on Saturday, up from 3,573 shows on its opening day. The film recorded an overall 27.4 per cent occupancy on Day 2, compared to 20.2 per cent on Friday.

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Language-Wise Collections

As per Sacnilk, the English version contributed the highest share of the film's Day 2 earnings, collecting Rs 2.75 crore with 33 per cent occupancy across 1,621 shows.

The Hindi version collected Rs 1.10 crore with 21 per cent occupancy from 1,228 shows. The Tamil version earned Rs 0.35 crore with 31 per cent occupancy across 352 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 0.25 crore, recording 22 per cent occupancy from 432 shows.

Hindi Version Occupancy Across Cities

The Hindi (2D) version recorded varied occupancy across major cities on Saturday. Pune reported the highest overall occupancy at 39.5 per cent, followed by Mumbai and Lucknow, both at 32.8 per cent. Chandigarh registered 30 per cent, while Kolkata recorded 28 per cent occupancy.

The National Capital Region (NCR) posted 26.5 per cent, followed by Jaipur at 26 per cent, Bhopal at 21.3 per cent, Ahmedabad at 20 per cent, Hyderabad at 16.5 per cent and Surat at 14.5 per cent.

In Bengaluru, the overall occupancy was listed at 68 per cent, although no Hindi shows were reported, while Chennai recorded no Hindi shows or occupancy on Day 2.

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