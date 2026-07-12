Dividend Stocks This Week: TCS, Jubilant Foodworks, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dabur, Lupin, Zydus Wellness — Check Record Dates

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Zydus Wellness Ltd.,will be in focus this week (July 13-17) as their shares trade around record dates fixed for interim and final dividend payouts.

Dividend Stocks To Watch

Tata Consultancy Services will turn ex-dividend on July 15 for an interim dividend of Rs. 12 per share. On July 17, Samvardhana Motherson International will turn ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs. 0.25 per share, while Dabur India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Lupin and Zydus Wellness will trade ex-dividend for final dividends of Rs. 5.50 per share, Rs. 1.20 per share, Rs. 0.65 per share, Rs. 18 per share and Rs. 1.20 per share, respectively.

Dividend Stocks This Week

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Super Sales India Ltd. and Xpro India Ltd. will be in focus on July 13 as the stocks turn ex-dividend. Bhansali Engineering Polymers has announced a final dividend of Rs. 1 per share, Ingersoll-Rand (India) a final dividend of Rs. 20 per share, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services a final dividend of Rs. 7.50 per share, Super Sales India a final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share, and Xpro India a final dividend of Rs. 2 per share.

On July 14, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd., Aeroflex Industries Ltd., Bimetal Bearings Ltd., Hester Biosciences Ltd., Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., Modison Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., Pix Transmissions Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. will turn ex-dividend. The companies have announced dividends of Rs. 2.50, Rs. 0.40, Rs. 13.50, Rs. 11, Rs. 0.05, Rs. 3, Rs. 0.25, Rs. 0.58, Rs. 9, Rs. 8, Rs. 6 and Rs. 40 per share, respectively.

On July 15, Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., KFin Technologies Ltd., Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will turn ex-dividend. Automobile Corporation of Goa has announced a final dividend of Rs. 22.50 per share, Bharat Bijlee Rs. 35 per share, Heritage Foods Rs. 2.50 per share, KFin Technologies Rs. 12 per share, Saint Gobain Sekurit India Rs. 2.50 per share, while Tata Consultancy Services has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 12 per share.

On July 16, Ador Welding Ltd., B&A Packaging India Ltd., Benares Hotels Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd., Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd., Weizmann Ltd. and Windlas Biotech Ltd. will turn ex-dividend. The companies have announced dividends of Rs. 23, Rs. 1, Rs. 25, Rs. 2, Rs. 11.25, Rs. 2.50, Rs. 0.50 and Rs. 6.30 per share, respectively.

On July 17, 20 Microns Ltd., 3M India Ltd., Apollo Pipes Ltd., Atul Ltd., Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bharat Seats Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Brisk Technovision Ltd., Cummins India Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. and Duncan Engineering Ltd. will turn ex-dividend. 3M India Ltd. has announced a special dividend of Rs. 346 per share and a final dividend of Rs. 160 per share. The remaining companies have declared dividends of Rs. 1.25, Rs. 0.70, Rs. 30, Rs. 10, Rs. 3, Rs. 4, Rs. 1.50, Rs. 1.40, Rs. 1.25, Rs. 8.50, Rs. 2, Rs. 46, Rs. 5.50, Rs. 1.50, Rs. 2 and Rs. 3 per share, respectively.

Elgi Equipments Ltd., Gretex Corporate Services Ltd., Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd., Gujarat Hotels Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Ltd., Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd., JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., LMW Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd., Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd., MRF Ltd., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., Pfizer Ltd., Polychem Ltd., Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd., Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd., Rajratan Global Wire Ltd., Safari Industries India Ltd., Sealmatic India Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd., Sky Industries Ltd., Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd., Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Transport Corporation of India Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Uniphos Enterprises Ltd., UPL Ltd., Veedol Corporation Ltd., V-Mart Retail Ltd., VA Tech Wabag Ltd., Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd., Wendt (India) Ltd., Zensar Technologies Ltd. and Zydus Wellness Ltd. will also turn ex-dividend on July 17. Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. has announced a special dividend of Rs. 3 per share and a dividend of Rs. 2 per share. The remaining companies have declared dividends of Rs. 2.70, Rs. 0.70, Rs. 0.50, Rs. 3, Rs. 3.65, Rs. 110, Rs. 6.50, Rs. 1.20, Rs. 0.65, Rs. 35, Rs. 18, Rs. 12.50, Rs. 0.01, Rs. 229, Rs. 6, Rs. 4.50, Rs. 75, Rs. 20, Rs. 3.50, Rs. 3, Rs. 2, Rs. 2, Rs. 1.10, Rs. 2, Rs. 70, Rs. 1, Rs. 0.50, Rs. 4.15, Rs. 1.30, Rs. 0.65, Rs. 1.50, Rs. 5, Rs. 1, Rs. 10, Rs. 3.50, Rs. 6, Rs. 22, Rs. 1, Rs. 5, Rs. 1, Rs. 10, Rs. 12.60 and Rs. 1.20 per share, respectively.

Eligibility

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

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