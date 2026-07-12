Zelenskyy Proposes Replacing Ukraine PM Yulia Svyrydenko In Sweeping Cabinet Reshuffle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed replacing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as part of a broader Cabinet reshuffle aimed at strengthening the country's wartime administration, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Naftogaz Chief Executive Serhii Koretskyi is being considered for the prime minister's post. Former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is also among the contenders, the people said. No final decision has been announced.

Announcing the move, Zelenskyy said he had offered Svyrydenko a new role focused on managing relations with one of Ukraine's key international partners, without naming the country.

"I am grateful to Yuliia for her clear, steady, and effective work as Prime Minister, for her years of productive service on Ukraine's team, and I have offered her the opportunity to lead a new and important area of relations with a key partner," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

ALSO READ | US Lawmaker Ro Khanna Detained By Israeli Settlers During West Bank Visit: Here's What Happened

He added that the proposed changes would now require parliamentary approval.

"I expect that, together with MPs, we will make the corresponding changes in the Government of Ukraine," he said.

According to Reuters, the reshuffle marks another effort by Zelenskyy to recalibrate his government as Ukraine continues to battle Russia while seeking stronger military, financial and diplomatic backing from its Western allies.

Ukraine's UNN news agency reported that Zelenskyy formally announced plans to update the Cabinet of Ministers and proposed that Svyrydenko take charge of "a new significant direction" in relations with a key international partner.

Kyiv Post reported that Zelenskyy discussed the overhaul with Svyrydenko and described it as part of a broader political strategy to improve the functioning of the government during the war. In a statement posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian president said the administration needed to adapt to current challenges and speed up decision-making.

ALSO READ | India Condemns Iran's Strike On Merchant Vessel Off Oman's Coast; 10 Indians Rescued, One Missing

According to Kyiv Post, Zelenskyy said the government's priorities include increasing support for frontline and border regions, expanding weapons and drone supplies for the military, preparing for winter, accelerating reforms at state-owned enterprises and overseeing reconstruction agreements with international partners.

The president also outlined plans to reorganise Ukraine's foreign policy responsibilities, with dedicated officials expected to oversee key strategic relationships and initiatives.

These include defence cooperation with the US, European missile defence projects, Ukraine's European Union integration process, ties with neighbouring countries such as Poland and Hungary, engagement with the Middle East and Gulf region, relations with China, and coordination with major international organisations, Kyiv Post reported.

The reshuffle comes as Ukraine continues to navigate mounting military and economic pressures while relying heavily on sustained support from its international partners.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.