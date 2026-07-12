US Says Strait Of Hormuz Remains Open, Traffic Flowing Despite Iran Tensions

The US Central Command said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial shipping despite Iran's military declaring that the world's most critical oil transit route has been closed until further notice following the latest round of hostilities with the United States.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said vessels can continue to lawfully transit the international waterway and asserted that Tehran has no authority over the strategic chokepoint.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway. US forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations," CENTCOM said.

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"Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing."

US President Donald Trump also weighed in on the situation, insisting the Strait of Hormuz remains open despite Iran's declaration. Speaking to reporters, Trump referenced the US strikes on Iran carried out overnight but declined to provide further operational details.

The statement came hours after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed following the latest escalation in the US-Iran conflict, raising fresh concerns over global oil supplies and energy markets.

However, US and international maritime authorities indicated that shipping continues through the waterway, albeit under heightened security.

According to the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), which operates under the oversight of the US Navy, the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz remains open for two-way vessel movement.

"Despite the July 12, 2026 Iranian proclamation that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, the southern route remains available and has now been expanded to accommodate two-way traffic," JMIC said, while cautioning that the maritime security threat level remains severe.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also maintained its assessment that the security risk in the Strait of Hormuz remains at the highest level, classifying it as severe.

Even as authorities said navigation remains possible, vessel traffic through the strait declined after Iran's announcement, according to data from maritime tracking platform MarineTraffic, reflecting growing caution among shipping companies.

Iran, meanwhile, defended its stance by describing the Strait of Hormuz as a key element of its national security strategy. Mohsen Rezaee, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, said the waterway serves as an important strategic deterrent.

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