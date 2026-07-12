India’s High-Speed Dream: First Bullet Train Section Set To Roll Out In 2027, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's first bullet train service is set to begin operations in phases from 2027, with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing that the initial section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor will be launched on August 15, 2027.

The first operational stretch will connect Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat, after which the 508-km high-speed rail corridor will be opened in stages. The phased rollout will cover sections including Vapi-Surat, Vapi-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Thane and, finally, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, allowing parts of the project to become operational before the completion of the entire route.

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The Railway Ministry quoted Vaishnaw in a tweet where he said, ''India's first Bullet Train enters its next chapter. Starting next year, the under-construction Mumbai–Amdavad High-Speed Rail corridor will open phase by phase, beginning with the Surat–Bilimora section.''

Vaishnaw said nearly 80% of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been completed, with construction progressing rapidly to meet the target deadline. The project, India's first high-speed rail initiative, aims to introduce advanced rail technology, reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, improve regional connectivity and boost economic activity along the corridor.

Beyond the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, Vaishnaw highlighted future expansion plans, including three new high-speed rail corridors centred around Hyderabad. The proposed routes include Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru, aimed at transforming connectivity across southern India. A Hyderabad-Mumbai route is also expected to reduce travel time significantly.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given three high-speed bullet train corridors to Hyderabad, which will change its landscape," said Vaishnaw. "This will transform the state, and large parts of Telangana will be covered by the bullet train project... the three directions in which the bullet trains will go, all these three directions will cover many districts of Telangana," he added.

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The minister also outlined broader railway infrastructure upgrades under the government's station redevelopment programme. As part of the Nav-Nirmaan initiative, 261 railway stations across India are undergoing modernisation, including major stations in Telangana such as Secunderabad, Begumpet and HITEC City. The Centre has allocated Rs 5,400 crore for railway infrastructure development in Telangana, supporting station upgrades and connectivity projects.

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