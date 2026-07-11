PM Modi Condoles Deaths Of Indian Tourists In Vietnam Boat Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was extremely saddened by the tragic boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc in Vietnam, in which at least 15 people died after a speedboat capsized.

In a post on X, Modi offered his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors, adding that India's embassy and consulate were providing all possible assistance and that officials were in close contact with Vietnamese authorities.

How The Accident Unfolded

The vessel, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was carrying tourists from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port on a route roughly 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport when it capsized around 1 p.m. local time on Saturday, about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai.

The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it went down, authorities said, and all passengers were thrown into the sea, according to initial reports from the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone administration. Other tourist boats in the area rushed to the scene after spotting the overturned craft, and some people were pulled out of the water alive, according to Vietnamese outlet VnExpress. One rescue boat operator who reached the site within minutes said several trapped passengers could not be brought out in time.

A Popular, Fast-Growing Tourist Destination

Phu Quoc has seen a sharp rise in tourist arrivals this year, recording 5.7 million visitors in the first half of 2026, a 30% increase year-on-year, according to the provincial Department of Tourism. Rescue teams remained on site as authorities worked to determine the exact cause of the capsizing. This is a developing story.

ALSO READ: Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Here's What We Know So Far

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