Q1 Results Today: DMart, LTM Among Companies To Share Earnings - Check Full List

At least five companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the April to June quarter of FY2026-27 on Saturday. The earnings will provide details of their business performance in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year.

Companies set to report earnings today include Avantel Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd. and LTM Ltd., among others.

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart supermarket chain, will be closely watched for signs of consumer spending trends. LTM Limited (formerly LTIMindtree Limited), a subsidiary of the Larsen & Toubro Group, is a Mumbai-based global technology consulting firm.

The Q1 results are expected to offer insights into revenue, profit, margins and business outlook of these companies. Investors will also focus on LTM amid uncertainty in the IT sector due to AI-related developments.

After announcing results, companies typically also hold an earnings call for investors and analysts. During this call, they may comment on the impact of broader geopolitical tensions. Some companies could also announce a dividend with their quarterly results as a reward for shareholders, depending on their profits.

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Companies To Report Earnings On July 11:

Companies set to report include Avantel Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd., LTM Ltd., and Tirupati Finlease Ltd.

DMart Q4FY26 Results:

The company reported 19% year-on-year increase in total standalone revenue at Rs 17,205 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 14,462 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA rose 25.5% YoY to Rs 1,231 crore from Rs 981 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 7.2% from 6.8%. Net profit increased 17% YoY to Rs 725 crore, compared with Rs 620 crore a year earlier.

ALSO READ: DMart's Q1 Sales Miss Sparks Mixed Brokerage Views, Concerns Over Quick Commerce Competition

LTM Q4FY26 Results:

LTM Ltd. reported strong financial performance for Q4FY26, with revenue rising 15.6% year-on-year to Rs 11,292 crore from Rs 9,772 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating EBIT increased 27.1% YoY to Rs 1,709 crore. The EBIT margin improved to 15.1% from 13.8% in Q4FY25.

Net profit stood at Rs 1,341 crore, up 18.8% compared with Rs 1,129 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

ALSO READ: LTM Q1 Result Preview: Middle-East Exposure, Travel Demand To Keep Growth Muted

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