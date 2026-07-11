Surat Flood Tragedy: As Waters Recede, Stories Of Missing Victims Emerge

The death toll from severe flooding in Surat climbed to 34 by Friday, after the city's police and fire department recovered 22 more bodies through Thursday evening, many belonging to people who had gone missing since Tuesday when unprecedented rainfall struck the city.

Who Are The Victims?

Among the dead were a school van driver, a garage owner, a young powerloom worker and a man who had taken loans to start an embroidery business, the Indian Express reported.

All had been reported missing for several days as floodwaters submerged large parts of the city before beginning to recede.

One victim, 27-year-old garage owner Sandeep Mansukh Chovatiya, was swept away along with his car while returning home through a swollen rivulet in the Amroli area on Tuesday afternoon, the report said, his brother survived by escaping through the vehicle's door. Sandeep's body was later found on the banks of the Tapi River, identified through documents in his wallet.

In another case, a 17-year-old powerloom worker, Kamran Sadik Patel, was reportedly swept away by the Mithi Creek while walking home from work after leaving his bike behind at the factory. His mother, Shabana Patel, told the newspaper, "We had only one son. We have lost everything in life."

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A school van driver, Ajay Gavit, also lost his life after wading through knee-deep water near a creek in Dharampur taluka to rescue a nine-year-old child left in his vehicle; while he managed to get the child to safety before being swept away himself, his body was recovered days later several kilometres downstream.

The Heaviest Spell in Years

Surat city recorded around 358 mm of rainfall in a single 24-hour window between Tuesday and Wednesday, among the heaviest spells the city has witnessed in recent years, with nearby Palsana and Kamrej logging even higher totals of over 440 mm.

More than 3,800 residents were evacuated from low-lying areas in Surat alone, while over 7,500 people were shifted to relief centres across Gujarat, with NDRF and SDRF teams carrying out large-scale rescue operations.

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The worst-hit localities included Limbayat, Udhna, Varachha and Kadodara, where creek waters entered homes, shops and commercial complexes; the Surat Municipal Corporation recorded waterlogging at 187 locations citywide.

Residents noted this marked the eighth consecutive year that parts of the city faced major flood disruption during the monsoon, National Herald reported.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the affected areas this week and announced a Rs 500-crore project aimed at preventing creek water from entering the city in future, officials said.

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