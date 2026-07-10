Mumbai's Water Stock At Almost 50% But Way Below Last Year's Reading

Mumbai's water stock touched 49.41% on Friday, aided by a 0.82% rise in the last 24 hours, according to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department report for 6 am on 10 July 2026. The seven lakes together held 7,15,210 million litres (ML) of useful content, against a total capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

The number, while an improvement on the previous day, remains sharply lower than the same date last year. On 10 July 2025, the lakes were 73.50% full, holding 10,63,813 ML. That puts this year's stock nearly 3.49 lakh ML short of the 2025 mark. The comparison with 2024 is more favourable, when the lakes stood at just 21.67% on the corresponding date.

How Mumbai's Seven Lakes Are Stocked

Two of Mumbai's seven reservoirs, Vehar and Tulsi, are now completely full. Vehar started overflowing on 7 July at 9 pm and Tulsi followed on the same day at 11.43 pm, both now at 100% of their useful content.

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Modak Sagar is the best stocked among the larger lakes, at 83.27% of capacity, having received one mm of rain in the last 24 hours and taking its total seasonal rainfall to 1,317 mm. Tansa follows at 78.31%, with no fresh rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours but a season total of 1,367 mm.

Bhatsa, the largest of the seven lakes by capacity, stood at 43.49%, while Middle Vaitarna was at 43.39%. Upper Vaitarna remained the least filled among the group, at 27.62% of its useful content, with a season total of 899 mm, the lowest rainfall figure among all seven lakes so far.

The report noted that the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate was opened on june 23, while releases from Upper Vaitarna, which began on June 22, were stopped on July 6 at 10 am. Total rainfall recorded at the Bhandup Complex so far this season stands at 1,716 mm.

With the monsoon still to run its course through August and September, the coming weeks will be watched closely for whether the gap with last year's stock levels narrows.

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