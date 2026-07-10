Q1 Results Today: Bank of Maharashtra, L&T Finance Among 10 Companies To Announce Earnings On July 10

Corporate earnings season gathers pace on July 10, with ten companies set to release their Q1FY27 results. Market participants will scrutinise the numbers to gauge the firms' performance during the April–June quarter.

Following the earnings announcements, several companies will hold conference calls with investors and analysts to provide further details on their financial performance.

On July 9 - Among top companies which started the earnings season were TCS, GM Breweries and Anand Rathi Wealth.

TCS Q1 Results Highlights - The net profit fell 2.7% at Rs 13,349 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 13,718 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday. This comes as there was an exceptional item of Rs 668 crore for settlement of legal claims in the quarter ended June.

ALSO READ: TCS Q1 Review: Brokerages Split; Jefferies Sees 25% Downside, JPMorgan, Kotak Stay Bullish

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results Highlights - Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. reported a nearly 60% jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June, driven by higher income, while also announcing plans to enter the mutual fund business after seeking regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The company's consolidated net profit rose 59.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 163 crore from Rs 102 crore, while total income increased 22.6% to Rs 422 crore from Rs 344 crore in the preceding quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.



- Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. reported a nearly 60% jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June, driven by higher income, while also announcing plans to enter the mutual fund business after seeking regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The company's consolidated net profit rose 59.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 163 crore from Rs 102 crore, while total income increased 22.6% to Rs 422 crore from Rs 344 crore in the preceding quarter, according to its stock exchange filing. GM Breweries Q1 Results Highlights: GM Breweries reported a strong set of numbers for Q1FY27 on Thursday, July 9, with net profit rising 45.6% YoY to Rs 37.7 crore, compared with Rs 25.9 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY26). The revenue from operations increased 25.8% YoY to Rs 200 crore, as against Rs 163 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year

Big names that are set to declare results on July 10 include L&T Finance Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., Indian Bank and Just Dial.

Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 10

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., Indian Bank, International Travel House Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., Longspur International Ventures Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Newtrac Foods & Beverages Ltd., Shardul Securities Ltd., Umiya Buildcon Ltd.

Also Read | TCS Q1 Results: Profit Falls 3% On One-Time Legal Settlement; Margin Contracts Due To Wage Hike

L&T Finance Q1FY27 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated June 30, L&T Finance said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 10 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: TCS Declares Dividend Of Rs 12 Per Share As Q1 Profit Meets Estimates; Check Record Date

L&T Q4 Results Highlights

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. reported a 3% fall in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of financial year 2026. The bottom line came in at Rs 5,325.60 crore compared to Rs 5,497.26 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Consolidated revenue of the realty firm advanced by 11.3% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 82,762 crore in comparison to Rs 74,392.28 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes, was up 5% to Rs 8,611 crore. The margin contracted to 10.4% from the earlier 11% in the same quarter last year.

ALSO READ: L&T Q4 Results: Profit Slips 3%

Bank Of Maharashtra Q1FY27 Results: Date

Bank of Maharashtra will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 10 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Bank Of Maharashtra Q4 Results Highlights

The state-owned bank posted 34.9% rise in net profit to Rs 2,014 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 with rising interest income. The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,493 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid for the quarter grew 18.9% to Rs 3,702 crore in the fourth quarter of as against Rs 3,116 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

ALSO READ: Bank Of Maharashtra Q4 Results: Shares Hit Two-Month High As Profit Zooms 35%

Just Dial Q1FY27 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated July 3, Just Dial said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 10 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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